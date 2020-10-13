DJI Osmo Action trumps GoPro Hero 9 Black with huge 47% price slash

The DJI Osmo Action has just become one of the best action camera bargains we've seen this year, thanks to a huge 47% price slash in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

The waterproof 4K camera, which includes a handy front screen that we recently saw aped on the GoPro Hero 9 Black, was already a pretty good value before the discount. But now the price is down to just $199 for a limited time, making it an excellent buy for those who need a small, rugged camera. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

DJI Osmo Action camera: $ 245 $199.99 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action's dual screens are perfect for framing any kind of situation you'll find yourself in with this versatile camera. The RockSteady technology too will ensure your footage is shake-free even in the heat of the action.

The DJI Osmo Action, which came out in May 2019, remains one of our favorite action cameras, thanks to its combination of impressive image stabilization, crisp 4K video quality and a user-friendliness that trumps even the latest GoPros.

That front-facing screen also makes it particularly useful for outdoorsy vlogging, as it lets you frame your shot while facing the lens. You can also use it with most GoPro accessories, too, as the Osmo Action uses the same mounting system via its included housing.

It might not have the 5K video mode seen on the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black, but if you only need to shoot in 4K, the Osmo Action is a fine all-rounder and one of the best-value action cameras around at this price.

