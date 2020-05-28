Dell XPS 15: you can still save $400 with the last Dell Memorial Day sales

Today might be your last chance to pick up this stunning Dell XPS sale on an OLED equipped XPS 15 for just $1,549 (was $1,949) - an astonishing $400 discount thanks to Dell's (rapidly diminishing) Memorial Day sales.

This flagship XPS 15 comes packed with some of the best specs you can get at this price right now at Dell - a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 16GB of RAM and massive 512GB SSD. It's an extremely powerful and well-rounded machine that will be equally at home with everything from the heaviest workflows to casual streaming - which will of course look stunning on it's OLED display.

The Dell XPS has been one of our favorite laptops for many years now and we'd recommend it to anyone looking for a premium laptop deal. It can even handle a spot of light gaming thanks to the GTX 1650, although if you're looking for something a little more serious, we'd recommend checking out Dell's gaming PC deals, where there are also some great laptop deals to had.

Dell XPS sale: the best Memorial Day offer still available

Dell XPS 15 laptop | $1,949.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $400 on this flagship Dell XPS 15 today at Dell with this extended Memorial Day sale. With a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and massive 512GB SSD, this XPS 15 will handle everything from serious productivity tasks, casual use, and even gaming.

If you're looking for something a little bit cheaper, we've also got a great best laptop deals page, where you'll find a range of options for the sub $1000 range. Our MacBook sale prices article is another fantastic resource if you'd like to compare this Dell XPS sale to the other great premium laptop deals that are out there currently.

