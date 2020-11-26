Dell XPS 13 for $650 is the best Black Friday laptop deal yet

Black Friday is only a few hours away, but there are plenty of deals in full swing already, and if you're looking to upgrade your machine for Christmas, then you've come to the right place. Dell has the XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $649.99 as part of its Black Friday deals. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for this particular model.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and people who travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop to date and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 on sale (or indeed, in stock), so you should take advantage now before it's too late. Oh and it ships in one business day so you might just be lucky enough to get it tomorrow.

Don't forget that you get one year hardware warranty with onsite/in-home service as well as up to $38 back in rewards.

Cheapest XPS 13 right now Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

This $200 off deal is really impressive, as the Dell XPS 13 continues to be one of the best laptops in the world, and this is by far the cheapest deal we've seen for the model with a 10th generation CPU and 8GB of RAM.

