Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek cuts a huge $749 off one of the best gaming laptops ever

Black Friday deals are starting to appear now that we're in November, and Dell is leading the charge with its Black Friday Sneak Peek event, which sees it cutting a whopping $749 off the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5.

This is one of the best gaming laptops in the world, featuring a stunning design with a super-fast and responsive 15.6-inch full HD 360Hz G-Sync screen. The specs are also great, with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. RAM is a hefty 32GB, which is a bit overkill for gaming, but great if you like to stream while you play, and a 1TB SSD offers plenty of space to store your games.

So, to get a gaming laptop like this, which would usually cost $2,459 for just $1,714.99, makes it easily one of the best Dell Black Friday deals we'll see this year. We likely won't see many gaming laptop Black Friday deals that beat this either, so you'll want to jump on this offer quickly.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 deals

Image Today's best gaming laptop deal Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,459. $1,714.99 at Dell

This awesome gaming laptop comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB graphics card, 8-core Ryzen 9 processor and 32GB of RAM. This thing will play any modern game with ease.

View Deal

This really is an impressive deal. Not only does it knock $750 off the asking price, but it comes with some excellent specs that will allow you to play any modern game with ease. With the 360Hz screen, your games are going to feel fast and responsive.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is also one of the most in-demand GPUs in the world right now, so getting a laptop with the portable model installed is a great way to play the best PC games.

Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek event has some other excellent gaming laptop deals as well, and we've listed the best below:

Image Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,268.99. $930.99 at Dell

This is a great affordable gaming laptop, that packs some decent specs, especially with a $338 discount. It's powered by an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which is enough for playing games at medium settings. The 256GB SSD is a little on the light side, though.

View Deal

Image Alienware m17 R3, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $3,679.99. $2,841.99 at Dell

This 17-inch beast comes with a slightly older RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, but it's still a fantastic graphics card that'll play modern games at high and ultra settings. Its large 4K screen is also one of the best you can get in a gaming laptop.

View Deal

More Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals