Cyber Monday soundbar deals: save on Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos systems while the sales last

You may have a good TV, but is the audio really doing justice to the picture? If not, you may be considering a discounted soundbar or speaker system in this year's Cyber Monday deals.

The annual electronics sale has thrown up some mighty tempting discounts on Vizio audio equipment, with a massive $200 off a 5.1.2 channel sound system at Best Buy, as well as a host of other multi-channel AV kit at retail giant Amazon. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Whether you're after a straightforward 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer (just $128 at Amazon) or a more complex 5.1 surround sound system ($199 at Amazon), this guide will have you covered.

For the full low-down on what you can get, and how much you can save, read on below.

Vizio Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Vizio 5.1.2 channel soundbar system: $499 $299 at Best Buy

Get a 5.1.2 channel audio system, complete with a six-inch wireless subwoofer, separate drivers, and Dolby Atmos support, for a bargain price after a massive $200 discount.View Deal

Vizio 3.1.2 home theater sound system: $799 $498 at Amazon

Sometimes, you really want some audio heft in your movies. For that, consider this 3.1.2 system from Vizio, with a max 155W output to really shake the walls. Includes Dolby Atmos and upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound.View Deal

Vizio 2.1 channel soundbar: $149 $128 at Amazon

After something a bit smaller? Check out this 2.1 soundbar and subwoofer combo at Amazon after a $21 discount. Link up via cable to your TV or connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth – it's really up to you.View Deal

Vizio 5.1 soundbar + subwoofer: $249 $199 at Amazon

Get immersive 5.1 channel audio in this four-piece sound system, with support for DTS:X and a pair of rear surround sound speakers to ensure you have detailed audio coming at you from all angles.View Deal

Vizio makes a lot of home entertainment tech including a range of cutting-edge LCD and OLED TVs – which has also seen sizeable discounts in this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The 65-inch Vizio OLED, for one, is now $500 off at Best Buy – but even if you make the most of the offer, you may need a Vizio sound system to really max out your home cinema setup.

Cyber Monday TV deals: all the best discounts going right now

More soundbar deals

Looking for more soundbar deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Black Friday soundbar deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 09 hrs 32 mins 42 secs Reduced Price Sonos Beam - Black Sonos $399 $299 View Deal Reduced Price Sonos - Beam Soundbar with... Best Buy $399.99 $299.99 View Deal Samsung Harman Kardon 7.1.4... Amazon Prime $1,997.99 View Deal SAMSUNG 7.1.4 Channel 512W... Walmart $1,997.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.