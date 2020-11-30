Cyber Monday GoPro deals: last chance to get a $99 Hero 7 White and more

The Cyber Monday GoPro deals still have a few more hours to run – and there are a few fine bargains to pick up, including the GoPro Hero 7 White for only $99.

GoPro itself is running a range of Cyber Monday deals that are due to expire by the end of the day – if you need the latest flagship, you can still save $150 on the Hero 9 Black Bundle that includes a bunch of extras, including a one-year GoPro subscription. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best action camera deals in your region).

If you don't fancy being tied into the latter (understandably, even if you can cancel the subscription at any time) then GoPro is also offering $50 off the standard Hero 9 Black bundle, with a free extra battery and 64GB SD card, during Cyber Monday.

But there are also a few great discounts outside of GoPro's official site, the best one being the Hero 7 White available for just $99 at Walmart. Stock on that one is running low, though, so we'd be quick to snap that up if you need a bargain action cam.

And then there are Amazon's discounts on the Hero 8 Black, which arguably offer the best value of all in its 'holiday bundle'. This includes a head strap, shorty tripod, spare battery and a 32GB SD card, ensuring maximum fun and versatility out of the box.

With only hours left of Cyber Monday, this could the last chance before Christmas to pick up these GoPro discounts – we've rounded them all up in one handy place below.

Cyber Monday GoPro deals

GoPro Hero 7 White: $99 at Walmart (save $40)

The lowest ever price for this entry-level GoPro, this is a must-buy for anyone who needs a cheap, reliable action camera that shoots stabilized 1080p video. It might not shoot 4K video, but the Hero 7 White is also fully waterproof to 10m without a case, something that's relatively rare on budget action cams.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This is the best deal we've seen for last year's flagship GoPro. Most retailers have the Hero 8 Black listed at this price for the action camera only, but this bundle includes a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, spare battery, head strap and shorty tripod.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro (save $150)

A great 30% off deal on this year's flagship GoPro, which we branded "the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy". The Bundle includes a 32GB SD card, spare battery, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription, If you don't need the latter, you can cancel at any time.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: $449.99 $399 at GoPro (save $50)

If you don't want to be signed up to a GoPro subscription, GoPro is also cutting $50 off the price of the standard Hero 9 Black – while also offering a free extra battery and 64GB SD card (while supplies last). The batteries cost $19.99 separately, so that's a nice little bonus – and you won't have to remember to cancel the subscription if you don't need it.

GoPro Max: $ 499.99 $399.98 at GoPro

If you'd rather do without the stress of working out where to point your action camera, the GoPro Max is a fine choice – particularly at this reduced price, which comes with a one-year GoPro subscription. It shoots 360-degree footage in 5.6K and lets you reframe the exciting bits into a traditional 'flat' video afterwards. It's also waterproof to 5m and has superb image stabilization.

