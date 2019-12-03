Cyber Monday at Best Buy: the best new deals on TVs, laptops, headphones & more

Just before Cyber Monday wraps up, Best Buy is releasing hot new deals that you can shop right now. You can find fresh discounts on a number of best-selling items, which include TVs, laptops, headphones, smart home devices, appliances, and more.



Best Buy's top Cyber Monday deals include the Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $200, the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch down to a record-low price of $110, a $200 price cut on the HP Spectre Folio leather laptop, and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale for $189. You can also find bargains on best-selling appliances like the Keurig K50 coffee maker on sale for $90 and a $200 discount on the Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum.



Shop the rest of Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale below and keep in mind, the offers end tomorrow at 3 AM ET, so you'll need to take advantage of these doorbuster-deals while you can.

LG 32-inch LED HDTV: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic budget option, you can get the LG 32-inch LED TV on sale for just $100 at Best Buy. While the HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include HDMI and USB ports which allows you to connect a wide variety of devices.

View Deal

Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449 $199.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 5K TV, you can get the Sharp 55-inch smart TV on sale for $199.99. The Sharp TV has the Roku experience built-in and features a sharp picture, HDR, and easy access to your favorite streaming content.

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Fire TV: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

This deal will go fast! Best Buy has a $250 price cut on the Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV. The big-screen TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition: $199 $109.95 at Best Buy

If you want a smartwatch that can track a ton of physical activities, monitor your heart rate, and make touch payments through NFC, then the Fitbit Versa Special Edition is a great option. It's currently down to just $109.95 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

With $80 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design make them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340: $399 $339 at Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is an affordable, last-minute option for Cyber Monday. It an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for basic computing performance along with 8GB of RAM for decent multi-tasking. A 1TB hard drive offers plenty of storage for programs and files.

View Deal

Acer Spin 11 2-in-1 Chromebook: $329 $199 at Best Buy

The Acer Spin 11 is a handy 2-in-1 with the ability to flip over and function as a tablet. It has an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, a built-in keyboard, and runs on Chrome OS.

View Deal

HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1: $1399 $799 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre Folio is a classy 2-in-1 that combines the shape of a laptop you're used to with leather for a business-savvy style. This model has a heavy discount but features an efficient Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB or RAM to handle most basic workloads with ease.

View Deal

Asus FX705DT gaming laptop: $999 $649 at Best Buy

This deal on the Asus FX705DT delivers a capable Ryzen 7-powered gaming laptop at an affordable price. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor is powerful enough to run the 17.3-inch Full HD display, and the 512GB PCIe SSD will offer quick boot and loading speeds.

View Deal

Easystore Portable Hard Drive: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The Easystore Portable Hard Drive gets a $70 price cut at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. The hard drive features 4TB of storage capacity, perfect for storing documents, photos, music and more.

View Deal

Keurig K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker: $119.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal and gift idea, Best Buy has the Keurig K50 coffee maker on sale for $90. The single-serve coffee maker features a 48-ounce water reservoir and can brew a cup in minutes.

View Deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $189 at Best Buy

Get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $189 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Dyson V11 Torque vacuum. The powerful cord-free vacuum works on carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum bundle: $1,299 $949.99 at Best Buy

This bundle offers excellent value for serious drone pilots. You'll get the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum with a carrying case, an assortment of charging systems, a microSD card, a gimbal clamp, five pairs of propellers, a remote control, and three batteries to offer lengthy flight times.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.