WIN! One of three ROCCAT gaming bundles worth £170 each!

ROCCAT Isku FX Multicolour Illuminated Gaming Keyboard

The ROCCAT Isku FX Multicolour Gaming Keyboard hands you the power to own any game the easy way - and be legend. In addition to six different brightless levels and countless colours illuminating the keyboard, it features 36 easily-customizable macros as well as 8 configurable media hotkeys.

ROCCAT Kone XTD Max Customisation 8,200DPI Pro Aim R3 Laser Sensor PC Gaming Mouse

The mighty ROCCAT KONE XTD builds on the already formidable capabilities of the legendary Kone[+] - while keeping the legendary design of the Kone[+] 100% intact. The result? A supreme gaming weapon - custom-built for the most battle-hardened fighters. The XTD is powered by an astounding performance package loaded with the latest 8,200 DPI Pro Aim R3 laser sensor, a commanding 32-bit Turbo Core V2 72MHz ARM MCU processor, and the most advanced Tracking & Distance Control Unit around.

ROCCAT Taito King-Size Shiny Black Gaming Mousepad

The ROCCAT Taito Shiny Black Gaming Mousepad features a unique, heat-blasted Nano Matrix surface that delivers maximum gliding speed in all directions - with optimal control - so you can turn up the heat on your opponents every game. And the Taito's shiny black surface not only looks elegant - its slick surface also allows for perfect tracking with any mouse sensor. Textile mousepads with a standard woven structure only offer effective gliding in one direction. The Taito is different: its heat-treated Nano Matrix construction delivers lightning-quick gliding on both the X and Y axis - without sacrificing any control.

