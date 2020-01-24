Weekend Amazon sales: Save big on fitness trackers, AirPods, Xbox One, PS4, 4K TVs, and laptops

If you're looking to save some money with an AirPods, laptop or 4K TV deal this weekend you're in luck. Amazon has further discounted a range of computers, TVs, headphones, game consoles, and smartwatches just in time for the weekend, with other sales holding fast as well. We're seeing some fantastic fitness tracker deals in particular, with Garmin leading the charge against some late-addition Fitbit sales. Plus, Amazon's range of smart home products are still holding onto their holiday sales price tag right now.

We've listed all our favorite Amazon sales right here for you to peruse, with our top picks sitting right at the top.

Amazon Daily Deals: Today's Top Picks

Smartwatch / fitness tracker deals

Massive Fitbit and Garmin fitness tracker deals at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $59.95 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $40 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $69.84 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $69 at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $124.95 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $124.95 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Garmin Forerunner 35 | $169 $99.99 at Amazon

This easy to use fitness tracker is perfect if you're just starting to monitor your exercise from your watch. You're getting 24/7 heart rate monitoring, notifications, and exercise prompts on a high resolution display and it's all $50 off at Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS | $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

As a fitness tracker the Garmin Vivoactive 3 excels with 15 preloaded programs targeting various sports and exercises as well as stress tracking boot. As a smartwatch, this $129 wrist piece still doesn't let up - offering notifications, seven day battery and Garmin Pay as well.

Garmin Instinct | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a fitness tracker deal more suited to the great outdoors, then this Garmin Instinct has military-grade resistance to thermal, shock and water pressures. You also have access to three global navigational systems and all the fitness and heart tracking you'll desire.

Garmin Fenix 5X | $599.99 $359.96 at Amazon

The luxurious Garmin Fenix 5X is down to just $359 at the moment at Amazon, meaning you can pick up the feature-loaded multi-sport watch for over $100 less. Stacked with outdoor navigation features, tracking and stat notifications during your workouts, and dozens of connected features, this is a fitness tracker for the serious.

Audio and headphone deals

Beats and AirPods sales coming in hot

Apple AirPods with charging case | $159 $128.99 at Amazon

The standard second generation of Apple Airpods are still on sale at Amazon for just $128. We only saw these available for a little less than this price over Black Friday so if you missed out over the deals season, it's never too late to bag a bargain.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | $199 $159 at Amazon

You're paying $30 more to pick up the wireless charging case with your Apple AirPods deal this week - well worth it if you have a qi charger laying around.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is on sale for only $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Beats Powerbeats Pro | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Start 2020 right with these Powerbeats Pro earbuds - perfect for fitness and AirPods' biggest competitor now reduced back down to under $200.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $195 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar | $699 $399 at Amazon

Save $300 on the Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar today and take home an excellent audio booster for your TV. With Alexa integration straight out of the box, there are more ways to control your audio than ever.

Tablet and laptop deals

Cheap Samsung Galaxy tablets incoming

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $379 at Amazon

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop at Amazon.128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

Apple iPad Air | 10.5-inch | 64GB | $499 $459 at Amazon

The iPad Air takes all the best bits of the classic iPad experience and offers a new lightweight model to get it done with. This is the 64GB model and the cheapest configuration you'll find in iPad deals this week.

Apple iPad Pro | 11-inch | 256GB | WiFi | $949 $899.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Pro deal and save $50. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the 14.6-inch Acer Chromebook with Amazon this week. A nifty little computer, you'll get up to 12 hours of battery life out of this durable laptop with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. If you're concerned about future updates, Chrome OS means you don't have to worry about that smaller storage size getting in the way.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this Lenovo Ideapad 330 laptop deal at Amazon. You're picking up 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - great specs at this price, not to mention the AMD A9 processor and Radeon R5 graphics.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S 15.6-inch laptop | $559 $475 at Amazon

This 330S Lenovo Ideapad model only has 4GB of RAM listed, but you're also getting 16GB of Intel Optane memory to balance the books on that spec. The Optane memory acts as a streamlined buffer between your hard drive and CPU, making read and write speeds incredibly fast. If you're after big storage, this 1TB hard drive will do the trick, and while there's no SSD to speak of, you're getting efficient power thanks to that Optane memory. There's also a nice quad-core 8th generation i5 processor to keep everything ticking over.

Asus VivoBook 15-inch gaming laptop | $549.99 $479.99 at Amazon

You're getting a quad-core AMD R5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this sleek, thin shell. You'll also be running Radeon Vega 8 graphics so there's plenty of reason to get some gaming in there as well.



Acer Aspire 5 | $529 $487 at Amazon

Surface Pro X | 13-inch | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon

One of the smallest specs running on the Surface Pro X but by no means a weak configuration, this 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM combo offers plenty of room for multitasking and running some high-performance programs on your new tablet. This is also the 4G and WiFi model, meaning you can take your web browsing on the go without relying on public internet connections.

Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon

This mid-range Surface Pro 7 offers 8GB of RAM with the same 10th generation i5 processor but a boost up to 256GB in SSD storage space. That's fantastic for a sub-$1,000 price tag, and offers a great spec for multi-tasking between some fairly high-performance apps and programs.

Gaming deals

PS4, Xbox One, and PC gaming peripheral deals storm ahead

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB gaming mouse | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

We love the Corsair Scimitar Pro not just because of its low price tag compared to others in its class (and even lower one this week) but also because of its incredible customisation options and comfort fit. You can save $30 on the mouse made for MMO gaming at Amazon right now.

Nintendo Switch | 128GB memory card | $323 at Amazon

This Nintendo Switch deal would be a lot better if the 128GB memory card wasn't already on sale at the same time for $25 by itself. While this is on sale separately, you're not saving any cash by picking up the Nintendo Switch console and the memory card at the same time. That said, we don't know when this Micro SD card will go back up in price and you're saving $10 either way.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59 at Amazon

You can save $10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller at Amazon today and get some serious gaming done with your Switch. It's the best way to get an improved controller feel without sacrificing your rumble or motion controls.

PS4 Slim 1TB | God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $243.99 at Amazon

Pick up a massive 1TB PS4 Slim deal for $50 less than the usual console price and take home some of the best exclusive games in one fell swoop. That's a win in our deal-hunting books.

PlayStation VR | 5x games | PS4 camera | $289 at Amazon

The seasonal sales have so far all but wiped out stock of this popular Mega Pack PlayStation VR bundle. You can still grab the deal for $289 at Amazon and take home the headset, camera, PlayStation Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7, and Everybody's Golf VR.

PS4 Pro limited edition | Death Stranding | $399.99 at Amazon

This PS4 Pro limited edition version sits at the standard MSRP for the PS4 Pro console, but also includes a free copy of Death Stranding. If you're a Kojima fan with an eye for a special edition, this is the PS4 Pro price for you.

PS4 Slim 1TB Console | Days of Play Bundle | $319 $279 at Amazon

Get the limited edition Days Of Play Bundle on sale at Amazon for $282.01. The PlayStation 4 console comes in steel black and includes a 1TB hard drive and matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.

Xbox One S | Gears 5 bundle | $299.99 $225.99 at Amazon

Grab all five Gears games and an Xbox One S console for just a bit over $200 this week at Amazon. That's a fantastic price considering we've been seeing these deals rise in cost over the last week or so.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499.99 $349 at Amazon

This is a popular bundle offering one of the most revered games of the last few months with Xbox's most powerful console yet. Plus, you're saving a good $150 overall and getting the game for free!

Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X | $499.99 $349 at Amazon

This is a limited edition console design with a $100+ price drop - enough to grab any deal hunter's attention. In addition to a download code for the brand new Gears 5, you also get codes for Gears of War 1-4 and month of free access to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox One controllers | From $49.88 at Amazon

Amazon have chopped a few dollars off their Xbox One wireless controllers today, with a range of colors and designs seeing discounts across the board.

Smart home and Amazon Echo deals

Cheap Echo speakers and displays

Amazon Echo Flex | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

$5 off an already cheap Alexa solution makes this sub-$20 accessory the most cost effective way to smarten up your home. The Echo Flex is essentially a plug-in Echo speaker with full Alexa functionality, allowing you to add smart features to every room in your house.

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is the easiest way to kick start your smart home. A smart speaker in its own right, though not sitting in the highest tier, the Echo Dot ties together your smart home devices and services in one handy hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Grab this smart display to open your home to a new world of Alexa commands and responses. Follow recipes, catch up on some Prime Video, video call, and personalise with your own photos on the 5.5-inch touchscreen display.

Amazon Echo | $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Echo is available for $10 off at Amazon at the moment. It's not the cheapest we've seen the fully fledged smart speaker go on Amazon recently, but if you're after the Dolby-powered speaker now you can save some cash with this Echo deal.

iRobot Roomba 675 | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba is here to take care of all your vacuuming needs automatically. This particular model is fine on carpets and can even withstand pet hair. Self-charging and controllable through Alexa and the Roomba app, you're saving $100 with Amazon this week.

TV deals

4K and smart TVs on sale

TCL 40S325 40-inch smart TV | $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Looking for the cheapest way to bag a new TV at Amazon? Grab a TCL TV deal and you can save over $100 on a cheap and cheerful 40-inch LED smart TV running Roku.

Toshiba LF711U20 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV | $380 $279.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba 4K TV deal is saving you over $100 at Amazon today. Plus, you're even getting Dolby Vision in the display - a fantastic feature at this price point.

Samsung UN50RU7100 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $499.99 $347.99 at Amazon

This 2019 Samsung 4K TV is down by $150 right now at Amazon, meaning you can enjoy its powerful ultra-hd processor and PurColor detail for even less right now. This is a fantastic TV with crisp definition and Amazon Alexa built right in for good measure.

Samsung QN49 49-inch QLED UHD 4K TV | $999 $597.99 at Amazon

If you're after a higher than average quality display but aren't too enthused by the going rate of an LG OLED, these Samsung QLED TV deals are perfect. They offer a fantastic display with all the upscaling processing, HDR and smart features you'd expect from a high-end TV without the price tag to go with it.

Samsung QN55 QLED 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $1,197.99 $697 at Amazon

This is a great sub-$700 price on a usually well over $1,000 55-inch QLED TV from Samsung. That's also an extra $300 off the usual sales price for this particular unit. You're getting a fantastic quantum processor upscaling everything you see as well as all the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility you could ask for.

LG SM8600PUA Nano 8 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV | $1,049 $796.99 at Amazon

This NanoCell TV is seeing a great price drop at Amazon today - saving you over $250 on a premium 4K TV deal. The 2019 model has Alexa built-in as well as LG ThinQ technology.

