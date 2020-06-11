Cheap Garmin fitness trackers are on sale in the US and UK this week

You'll find plenty of cheap Garmin fitness trackers on sale this week in both the US and the UK. So, if you're looking for some wrist-candy with the smarts to track all your workouts and monitor factors like calories, sleep, and heart rate, you'll find these excellent watches available for less right now.

Whether you're after a cheap fitness tracker like the Garmin Vivofit 4 (now down to $68.83 / £54.99 in the UK) or the turbo-charged Garmin Venu (available for $299 in the US and £269 in the UK), there's plenty to get your hands on. Amazon is currently offering the best prices in the US, whereas Very and Currys are leading the charge with their own Garmin fitness tracker sales in the UK. So, whichever side of the pond you find yourself on, cheap smartwatches are offering some fantastic prices.

We're rounding up all the latest offers below, as well as the latest prices on a range of Fitbit and Apple Watch models further down the page if you want to shop between brands. If nothing takes your fancy today, you can also check out all the best smartwatch prices and deals on a wider range of devices.

Garmin fitness tracker sales in the US

Garmin Vivofit 4 | $79.99 $68.83 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivofit 4 is available for $10 off at Amazon this weekend, boasting a long-lasting battery life and affordable price tag. If you're after a basic fitness tracker (note there's no heart rate tracking in here) you've found a great deal here.

View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3 | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Garmin Vivomove 3 - a gorgeous smartwatch offering up a wide range of fitness features that will serve you well. There's limited stock on this model available at the moment, so you'll have to be fast to secure yours.

View Deal

Garmin Venu | $349.99 $299.94 at Amazon

If you're after the top dollar item, you'll find a $50 discount at Amazon right now. The Venu brings an AMOLED display with some of the best fitness features around and over 40 workouts to track.

View Deal

Shop all Garmin fitness tracker sales at Best Buy

Shop all Garmin fitness tracker deals at Amazon

Garmin fitness tracker deals in the UK

Garmin Vivofit 4 | £69.99 £54.99 at Currys

At the cheaper end of this week's Garmin fitness tracker sales is the Garmin Vivofit 4 - a basic tracker with enough features to get you motivated and moving. There's a £15 price cut on this watch right now, as well, so you're getting a cheap fitness tracker for even less.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45S | £169.99 £139.99 at Very

Or, grab the Forerunner 45S with a £30 discount at Very if you're after a smaller wrist-piece with some fantastic fitness features. There's full Coach Training support in here, as well as a gorgeous touchscreen display to do it all from.

View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3 | £219.99 £189.99 at Very

This hybrid smartwatch offers a sleek aesthetic that will suit more formal situations as well as the gym. The Vivomove 3 combines analogue style with smartphone integration, a hidden touchscreen display, and fitness tracking as well.

View Deal

Garmin Venu | £299.99 £269.99 at Very

Very are also offering a £30 discount on the Garmin Venu this week, bringing top-tier wrist candy to a slightly lower price point. This fitness tracker is available to order at this price, however it will ship when stock returns on June 20.

View Deal

Shop all Garmin fitness tracker deals at Very

Shop all Garmin fitness tracker deals at Currys

If these Garmin sales don't suit your needs right now, you can always check out the best cheap Fitbit sales and prices or the latest Apple Watch deals. Or you can play the long game and stay ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales.