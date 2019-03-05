Cheap cell phone plan from Tello: no contract and double data for only $10/mo

If you're looking for a cellphone plan that doesn't have complicated contracts or annoying fees attached, then you've come to the right place. Tello, a low-cost cell phone carrier, is offering cheap cell phone plans that will double your data for as low as $10 a month.

Right now Tello is offering 1GB of extra data for free with all of its 1GB plans - so a much more generous 2GB of data for the price of 1GB.

Tello allows you to build a plan that's customized to your needs and budget, with the monthly price changing as you add more calls. So $10 a month gets you the 2GB of data with 100 minutes of calls and unlimited texts. The plan goes up to $12 per month for 300 minutes, while $14 gets you completely unlimited calls.

Tello's plans are all prepaid, so that means there's no early termination fees or activation fees and you pay month-to-month. All you need to do is check if your phone is compatible and enroll it with a Tello plan. So ideal for people who want to buy the latest and best smartphones, but don't want a long-term carrier contract attached to it.

And if you're also in need of a cell phone, Tello offers over a wide selection of mobile phones that you can buy directly from the site. This offer will only be valid for a limited time though, so make sure to take advantage of this stellar deal while you can.

1GB 2GB for $10/month at Tella

Get 1GB of data for free with this plan that now offers 100 minutes and unlimited texts with 2GB of data for just $10 a month for one year. View Deal

1GB 2GB for $12/month at Tella

Triple the calls to 300 minutes and unlimited texts for only an extra $2 per month. Here you get 2GB of data for $12 a month for one year.View Deal

1GB 2GB for $14/month at Tella

Tello is offering 1GB of data for free when you purchase this data plan that offers unlimited minutes and texts. You can get this 2GB plan for only $14 a month for one year.View Deal

If you're looking for a cheap phone to go with a Tello plan then see our 15 best unlocked SIM-free phones, prices and deals that are currently being offered. Looking for a new phone and other plans? We also have the best mobile phone deals and plans that are currently going on.