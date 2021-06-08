Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones get $100 slashed off price in epic deal

Snag some of the best noise cancelling headphones on the market with this fantastic deal that we've spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $249 (was $349.99). That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.



If you're interested in Bose's most premium noise cancelling headphones, Amazon also has the top-rated Bose 700 on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $379.99).

Bose headphone deals

Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $100 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for $249 at Amazon.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379.99 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and you can get them on sale for a record-low price of $329 at Amazon. The Bose 700 feature 11 levels of active noise canceling technology so you can enjoy music, podcasts, videos, and calls without distractions.View Deal

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any environment. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.



The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and this is the lowest price we've seen all year. We can't guarantee you'll see a better deal during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

