Black Friday vacuum deals at Best Buy can save you $200 on this Dyson

Black Friday deals are well known for excellent discounts on vacuums, and this week we're seeing some early contenders jumping into the mix. Our top offer, however, is this Dyson Big Ball Animal + Allergy vac.

There's a $200 discount on this machine, bringing the final price down from $699.99 to a far more reasonable $499.99. There's some serious tech packed inside as well, with a hypoallergenic filtering system, powerful but efficient suction that doesn't lose its potency over time, and a wide head for easier and faster cleaning.

We're not seeing discounts on this model at other retailers at the moment, (though Amazon does have the standard edition on sale for $449.99) so we'd jump on this early Best Buy Black Friday deal sooner rather than later, as it might prove particularly popular this week.

$500 is still a considerable spend when it comes to vacuum deals, however, so these Shark offers may be better suited if you're just after a new appliance and don't need Dyson's fancy features. We're seeing prices starting from just $149.99 on these models (with $50 off no less).

We're rounding up these vacuum deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Black Friday deals going live right now. Not only that, but Best Buy Black Friday offers are looking particularly strong already.

Not in the US? You'll find more vacuum and robot vacuum deals further down the page.

Today's best Dyson deal

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy upright vacuum: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson Cinetic vacuum uses efficient suction power that doesn't depreciate over time - that means better cleaning for longer and, thanks to the large 13.4-inch cleaning path, less work to cover your whole floor. Plus, this model also features a hypoallergenic HEPA filtration system. You're saving $200 on this premium model at Best Buy this week.

View Deal

More Black Friday vacuum deals

Shark Navigator lift-away upright vacuum: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

There's a $50 discount on this much cheaper Shark Navigator vacuum. You're losing some of the fancier features like hypallergenic filtering and large footprint here, but the bagless vacuum will still keep your home clean with little effort.

View Deal

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean corded vacuum: $249.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

If you do want some of those extra features, you might do better with this $219.99 Shark Vertex. It's corded, but you're getting a super lightweight vacuum with a self-cleaning brushroll and an LED screen to customize your clean to your flooring type.

View Deal

More vacuum cleaner deals

Just below, you'll find all the latest Black Friday deals on Dyson Cinetic Big Ball vacuum cleaners, with our comparison chart offering up the lowest prices from around the web in the US, UK, and Australia.

Today's best Dyson Cinetic Big Ball deals Low Stock Reduced Price Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi... Amazon Prime $599.99 $449.99 View Deal Dyson - Cinetic Big Ball... Best Buy $599.99 View Deal Low Stock Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal... Amazon $845.99 View Deal

The Dyson V-Series will offer a much cheaper alternative to these often heavy price tags, however. Below you'll find all the latest Dyson deals on the V7, V8 and V10 series.

Who wants to push a vacuum round when robots can do it for you though? You'll find all the latest robot vacuum deals on a range of brands just below.

If you're only in it for the top range models, check out our roundup of the best vacuum cleaners, or take a look at the best robot vacuums on the market right now.