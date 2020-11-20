Black Friday deal alert: the Amazon Kindle drops down to its lowest price ever

Score an early Black Friday deal at Amazon before the sale officially begins. Starting today, the retailer is discounting its best-selling devices, and we've spotted the Kindle e-reader on sale for $59.99 (was $89.99). That's $30 off and the lowest price we've seen all year.

Black Friday Amazon Kindle deal

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

The 2019 Kindle features a glare-free 6-inch display and twice the storage of the previous generation. Purpose-built for reading, the Kindle features a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors at any time of the day. The handheld e-reader is also thinner and lighter than previous models and has a battery that will last for weeks on a single charge.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for Amazon Kindle and a fantastic Black Friday deal to snag before the madness of the sale officially begins. Amazon Black Friday deals are limited time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

