Best TVs for 2018: which TV should you buy?

Best TV Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best TVs you can buy in 2018.

When we buy a TV, we aren't expecting to replace it in a year's time like a mobile phone.

No, the biggest screen in your home is meant to last you, ideally until the next big technological leap comes along that convinces you it's finally time to upgrade.

So it's important to make the right decision when it comes to buying a new set. You want to get something that supports all the technological standards that are going to be important over the coming years while ignoring the gimmicks that will cost you dearly before fading into obscurity in a short couple of years.

Do you need a TV with Dolby Vision, or is HDR10 enough? What's the deal with 10-bit color? Actually, come to think of it, what even is HDR ?

Our guide to the best TVs available is here to help you separate the wheat from the chaff to let you find your next set if money is no option to you.

If you're looking for a buying guide that deals with TVs that only support the new Ultra HD resolution, check out our guide to the best 4K TVs .

In the mean time, if you're looking for the best-of-the-best TV out there today without limits or stipulations then this is the place for you.

Here's a summary of our list of the best TVs around:

"So, should I buy a TV now or wait it out?"

We hear this question a lot. Like most technology, TVs are getting incrementally better all the time, but recently there has been a huge flurry of progress as manufacturers have rushed to embrace new display standards including Ultra HD and HDR.

Thankfully, things seem to have settled down a little in this department, and the majority of TV manufacturers now support these next generation of features, including newer versions of HDR such as Hybrid Log Gamma.

So long as your next TV purchase supports these technologies (looking for an Ultra HD Premium certification is a good way to go), we reckon you won't be kicking yourself in six month's time when the next batch of sets arrive

That said, we'd be remiss if we didn't let you know about the cool technologies that are just around the corner in TV tech. Chief amongst them is support for the new HDMI 2.1 standard, which as well as allowing support for 8K at 60 frames per second and 4K at 120 will also allow for FreeSync to be supported over HDMI.

It's cool technology for sure, but unless you're seriously into your gaming then we reckon you're safe making a purchase now.

1. Sony XBR-Z9D Series (2016)

Sony’s 2016 flagship TV set new standards in picture quality

65-inch: Sony XBR-65Z9D | 75-inch: Sony XBR-75Z9D | 100-inch: Sony XBR-100Z9D

Stunning HDR picture quality

Ground-breaking backlight

Android TV feels sluggish

Pretty average audio

From the moment we laid eyes on the the XBR-65Z9D we’ve been desperate to get our hands on one. It is, hands down, the holy grail of television for 2017: a TV able to combine the extreme, high dynamic range-friendly brightness of LCD technology with a backlight arrangement capable of getting LCD closer than ever before to the stunning light control you get with OLED technology.

This backlight arrangement comprises more than 600 LEDs that sit behind the 65Z9D’s screen that are capable of outputting their own light levels independently of their neighbors. This should enable the TV to produce more of the extremes of light and shade associated with new high dynamic range (HDR) technology while suffering less than other LCD TVs with distracting clouds, stripes or halos of unwanted, extraneous light.

As if this wasn’t already attraction enough, the 65Z9D also sports Sony’s new ‘X1 Extreme’ video processing system and the latest version of Sony’s reliable Triluminos wide color technology for unlocking the extended color spectrums associated with HDR sources.

2. LG Signature Series W7 OLED (2017)

LG's W7 OLED melds into the wall

65-inch: LG 65W7OLED | 77-inch: LG 77W7OLED

Insanely slim design

Color, clarity and contrast

Future-proof HDR

Motion issues with TruMotion

The LG W7 OLED is truly something special. Not only is it one of the thinnest TVs to ever grace our vision (it’s 2.75mm thin), but it’s also one of the most gorgeous. When fed the right kind of content – in this case, 4K HDR10 or Dolby Vision video – it truly shines. A super-slim design alone wouldn’t have been enough to warrant the extra cost to upgrade to LG’s latest panel. But the thin frame on top of a Dolby Atmos soundbar on top of four types of HDR support on top of the magnetic mounting system on top of the new webOS 3.5 operating system surely did the trick. This incredibly gorgeous TV isn’t without its faults (see: motion handling, its sticker price and soundbar issues), but in terms of sheer picture performance there’s nothing else like it right now.

3. Samsung QLED Q9F (2017)

Getting the hots for metal Quantum Dots

75-inch: Samsung QE75Q9F | 65-inch: Samsung QE65Q9F

Unprecedented colour levels

Ultra high brightness

Occasional backlight clouding

Limited viewing angles

It looks like someone on Samsung’s TV design team has been watching 2001: A Space Odyssey. The 65-inch Q9 is a ringer for that film’s mysterious black monolith thanks to the way both its front and back sides are completely flat and feature ultra-robust, polished finishes. Ultra HD HDR playback is what the Q9F was created to do and, given Samsung’s potent HDR track record, it's no surprise to find that it does it supremely well. Even though the Q9F has 4K HDR optimisation in its DNA, it’s capable of looking seriously good with high definition standard dynamic range content too.

4. Sony XBR-X930E Series (2017)

Sony turns to the bright side using its Slim Backlight Drive

65-inch: Sony XBR-65X930E | 55-inch: Sony XBR-55X930E

Blisteringly bright HDR images

Stunningly rich colors

Android TV is cumbersome

Runs sluggishly at times

The X930E Series builds on last year's X930D series in a few important ways, the first of which is by including one of Sony’s new X1 Extreme chipsets. These are around 40% more powerful than the original X1 chips, and introduce separate databases to help the TV analyze noise and upscale sub-4K sources to the screen’s native 4K resolution. Add in an apparently much-improved sound system and Sony’s Triluminos technology for delivering today’s wider color ranges and the X930E series seems to tick all the right boxes.

Unfortunately, though, even an improved version of Sony’s Slim Backlight Drive can’t completely hide the fact that with current edge LED technology there’s always a backlight-based price to pay for all that HDR-sating brightness.

5. Samsung KS9800 Series (2016)

Samsung's 2016 flagship UHD/HDR TV raised the bar

Stunning HDR picture quality

Appealing curved screen design

Some HDR backlight issues

Striping with UHD Blu-rays

When it came out, the KS9800 produced the most dramatic demonstration of what new high dynamic range technology was capable of. Its brightness in particular was unprecedented, which helped it deliver a much fuller sense of HDR's expanded light range and color capabilities than we'd ever seen.

The screen features that helped it excel with HDR also made the UN65KS9800 gorgeous to behold with standard dynamic range sources, and it even sounds fantastic despite having no visible speakers. That said, it was expensive.

But instead of going straight for Samsung's flagship from last year, consider LG's E6 or G6 OLED TVs as well. The OLED screens deliver superior black levels, avoid backlight bleed issues and excel with standard dynamic range content, but the UN65KS9800 delivers more punch, dynamism and detail with HDR.

6. Sony Bravia A1 OLED

Sony's brand-new TV for 2017 is returning to OLED

65-inch: Sony Bravia 65A1E | 55-inch: Sony Bravia 55A1E

Gorgeous picture quality

Startling, monolithic design

Innovative and excellent sound

It’s not very bright

If LG's OLED isn't your thing, spend some time checking out Sony's version.

The 55A1 – and the A1 OLED series overall – are crowd pleasers in just about every way. Their ‘picture only’ design has been beautifully realized, managing to be simultaneously subtle and dramatic.

Their vibrating screen delivers a far more powerful and effective sound performance than I’d thought possible, too. The real stars of the show here, though, are the A1’s exquisitely detailed, contrast-rich and colourful pictures.

These prove emphatically what we’ve long suspected: More brands using OLED technology can only lead to good things.

Only it's exceptionally high price tag prevents it from toppling LG's budget panels.

