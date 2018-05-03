Best true wireless earbuds: the best AirPod alternatives around

Best True Wireless Earbuds Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy for any budget in 2018.

Apple AirPods are great ... if you own an iPhone. If not, however, don't feel like you don't have a horse in this race - there are plenty of other Android-friendly options on the market. They're a part of a whole new category of 'true wireless' earphones and they enable you to do away with headphone cables entirely.

Early models were expensive, suffered from terrible wireless performance and often just didn’t sound good enough. But these days, things are different.

The latest batch of true wireless earbuds not only sound just as good as their wired counterparts, but they are now just as reliable thanks to some major improvements in wireless technology. These headphones may be a bit more expensive, but that additional upfront cost pays for the convenience of living cable-free.

Ready to cut the cord? Here are the best true wireless earbuds available today.

1. Jabra Elite 65t

One of the best true wireless headphones you can buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 2.5 hours | Battery life (charging case): 25 hours | Wireless range: 8m | NFC: No

Excellent battery life

Balanced sound quality

Limited eartip selection

Limited water resistance

If you want a pair of high quality truly wireless earbuds that aren’t the Apple AirPods , then the Jabra Elite 65t should be at the top of your list.

After spending over a month with them, we came away impressed with the well-rounded package that Jabra managed to create: The earbuds offer a subtle, mature look and a reliable wireless connection, which isn’t always the case with truly wireless earbuds. Plus, they sound great compared to the competition.

If you only have the budget for one of these, go for the Elite 65t.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite 65t

2. Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds

Great sound with fitness tracking to match

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 4.5 hours | Battery life (charging case): 13.5 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great sport features

Excellent isolation

Very good sound quality

Fit may turn some off

Limited case recharges

If you're more the athletic type, the Jabra Elite Sport are currently the ultimate true wireless earphones for runners and other kinds of athletes. There’s a heart rate sensor on the right earpiece, letting it monitor your exertion level as you exercise.

A Jabra companion app lets you track your exercise, and you can kick off a workout by pressing a button on one earpiece, and the heart rate tracker is more reliable than most wrist-worn models ... as long as you fit the Elite Sport buds properly.

The Jabra Elite Sport don't perch in your ears, they fill them rather like a custom moulded earphone. As a result sound isolation is excellent and the fit very secure.

To sweeten the deal, Jabra recently updated the Elite Sport to boost stamina to a better-than-average 4.5 hours per charge - more than enough to get you through your weekly workouts - before hanging up the towel.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite Sport

3. Sony WF-1000X True Wireless Earbuds

Noise-cancellation in a tiny form-factor

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 70g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 3 hours | Battery life (charging case): 6 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

Noise-cancellation works well

Rich, full sound

A little bulky

No volume control on earbuds

Considering it's still rare to get noise-cancellation in wired earbuds at all, the fact that Sony has managed to pack it into a pair that are not only wireless, but true wireless is very impressive indeed.

The Sony WF-1000X manage to offer a level of noise-cancellation that's very good for a pair of earbuds - it won't offer the same isolation as a pair of over-ear cans, but if you're after a sleek form factor then the compromise is worth it.

Beyond the noise-cancellation the earbuds continue to impress. Battery life is an acceptable 3 hours (acceptable for true wireless that is), with a further 6 provided by the charging case, and sound quality is rich and full.

Our only real reservation with the headphones is an occasional spotty connection between the two earbuds themselves (which rarely lasts for as much as a full second), and a lack of volume controls on the earbuds themselves (instead your options are limited to playing, pausing, and skipping your music).

Still, if you're after noise-cancellation and decent sound quality with your earbuds, then the WF-1000X are the way to go.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000X

4. B&O Beoplay E8 Wireless Earphones

Pricey wireless earbuds that sound absolutely wonderful

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 13g (combined) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 5.7mm | Driver type: Electro-dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 4 hours | Battery life (charging case): 8 hours | Wireless range: 100ft | NFC: Yes

Good audio quality

Exceptional design

Easy to setup

Can feel a bit snug

Let’s get one thing out of the way – the B&O Beoplay E8 are one of the nicest-looking and most expensive wireless earphones you can buy.

At $299 (£259, AU$449, AED 1,199) you can throw in a bit more cash and splurge for one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 $349 (£259, AU$499, AED 1,449), which give you better battery life and a richer sound. But if you’re looking for a something to take to the gym and have the cash to burn, then the Beoplay E8 might be just what you’re looking for.

While you won't find noise-cancellation here, you will find a longer-lasting battery life of around four hours alongside Bluetooth 4.2. The E8 come with a stylish carrying case, and you can tweak the sound to your liking using the accompanying Beoplay app on Android and iOS.

Even without tinkering around with ToneTouch, the E8 sounds crisp and clear. Bass feedback will depend on how snug you’re wearing the E8s, but was acceptable for earphones of this size. If you’re able to look past the price point, then then Beoplay E8 is a great investment. It’s super compact, offers great audio, and looks great - what more could you ask for?

Read the full review: B&O Beoplay E8 Wireless Earphones

5. Onkyo W800BT True Wireless Earbuds

Great sound quality in a small package

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 7.5g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 6Hz - 22kHz | Drivers: 8.6mm high power driver | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 107dB/mW | Impedance: 16ohms | Battery life (on-board): 3 hours | Battery life (charging case): 15 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: No

Standard-setting sound

Faulty Bluetooth performance

A bit bulbous

Charging case could be smaller

One of the earliest true wireless sets of earphones is still among the best. The Onkyo W800BT arrived to demonstrate these kind of earphones could sound much better than AirPods, and they continue to flatten most of the competition for sound quality.

Richer, wider and with much better stereo separation and ‘air’ than most, these are a truly satisfying listen. The cohesiveness and detail of the mid-range also hugely outclasses most other earphones of this kind. What else did you expect from Onkyo?

The only snags are that their wireless performance is not perfect, especially when you compare them to newer, cheaper models, its battery life of three hours per charge is only worth a shrug, and the charger case isn’t as neat as some.

Still, if sound quality matters most they are winners regardless.