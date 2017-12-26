While fitness has always been an important aspect of our lifestyles, technological advancements have made it a little more interesting and rewarding to stay fit. There are several good smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearables out there to help the fitness conscious to keep a tab on their goals. To complement these features, wearables double up as watches and offer customisation options as well, making them useful and personalised at the same time.

All said and done, it can sometimes be difficult to find the best smart wearable out there. But fret not, we have compiled a list of the best smart wearables under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Misfit Vapor

The Misfit Vapor is powered by Android Wear 2.0 and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 200 SoC. It comes with a 1.39-inch round OLED display with a resolution of 392 x 392 pixels. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 4.3/iOS 9 and above.

It comes with a silicone strap and is water resistant up to 50m. The Misfit Vapor comes with an accelerometer, gyroscope and a heart rate sensor. It comes with 1GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, allowing you to store music in it. It is currently available for Rs. 14,495 on Flipkart.

Ticwatch 2

The Ticwatch 2 is available for Rs. 14,880 from Amazon. It runs on Tic Wear OS and is compatible with devices running on Android and iOS. The watch comes with voice search and control features, allowing you to book a cab, check the weather or set a reminder with voice commands.

Apart from showing you notifications about incoming messages and emails, the watch also tracks your heart rate, steps, pace, distance covered and calories burnt.

Fitbit Blaze

The Fitbit Blaze comes with a 1.25-inch OLED display with a resolution of 240 x 180 pixels. It comes with an Elastomer strap and is water resistant up to 10m. It comes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter and a an optical heart rate monitor.

It is capable of tracking steps, distance covered, calories burnt, active time, heart rate monitoring and more. It runs on Fitbit OS and is compatible with devices running Android 4.3, iOS and Windows 7 and above. It is available for Rs. 14,611 on Amazon.

Fossil Q Wander

The Fossil Q Wander comes with a 45mm LED display with a resolution of 320 x 290 pixels. It comes with a stainless steel strap and a circle dial. The smartwatch comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

It comes with a G-sensor and a gyroscope. The Fossil Q Wander shows notifications and is capable of activity tracking. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.3 or iOS 8.2 and above. The smartwatch is available for Rs. 13,996 from Flipkart.

Pebble 2 Plus

The Pebble 2 Plus comes with an ePaper liquid crystal display with LED backlight. It is water resistant up to 30m. The smartwatch comes with a heart-rate monitor and an accelerometer. It can track your activities such as steps, calories burnt and running time. It also tracks your sleeping patterns and total sleep time.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+

The Garmin Vivosmart HR+ is a smart band and comes with Elevate wrist heart-rate technology. It tracks steps, calories, heart-rate, floors climbed, distance, time and pace covered, and more. It comes with Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

It comes with an LCD display with a resolution of 160 x 68 pixels that shows data relating to various activities. It is water resistant up to 50m. The Garmin Vivosmart HR+ is available for Rs. 12,546 on Amazon.

Fitbit Charge HR

The Fitbit Charge HR is available for Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart. It comes with a stainless-steel strap and is water resistant. The Charge HR comes with an OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 16 pixels that shows the time.

The Fitbit Charge HR is capable of tracking heart rate, activities and heart rate. It shows notifications and alerts for incoming calls when it is connected with your device. It comes with an optical heart rate monitor, accelerometer and an altimeter.

