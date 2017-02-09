7 great Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge cases to protect your curved phone

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge may be the most recent curved phone from Samsung, but the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is still a brilliant and stylish phone, with one of the curviest screens around.

But all that glass on the front and back really needs protecting, and that’s where a case comes in – and the good news is that since the S6 Edge has been out for a while now there are plenty to choose from.

The even better news is that we’ve sifted through what's available and come up with a list of 10 of the best cases around, with options for all budgets.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. Cover-Up Woodback Snap Case

Real wood in loads of styles

Colors: Various | Material: Wood and polycarbonate

Lots of design choices

Real wood

Plastic spoils the look

Average protection

This case has a real wood finish, and you can get it in a variety of styles, including different designs and different types of wood, so you should be able to find something to suit.

Each one is unique, given that it uses actual wood, and the polycarbonate on the edges and inner part of the case help to keep your phone protected.

2. Official Samsung Flip Wallet Fabric Cover

A soft and stylish case

Colors: Gold, Silver, Green, Blue/Black | Material: Fabric

Soft feel

Unusual design

Not as strong as some

Need to keep flipping it open to use phone

You can usually trust the maker of a phone to create some of the best cases for it, and this official Flip Wallet Fabric Cover is no exception, sporting a soft fabric finish that looks great and is comfortable in the hand.

It flips over the front of the phone for all-round protection, includes a slot for ID or credit cards, and will automatically turn the screen on when you open the cover – and off when you close it.

3. Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case

A real leather case at a surprising price

Colors: Black | Material: Leather

Premium look

Reasonable price

Only comes in black

Chunky

Leather cases tend to be expensive, but this Olixar one is surprisingly cheap, despite looking just as premium as pricier rivals.

A magnetic fastener keeps it securely closed, so your phone’s screen stays protected, there are the expected slots for cards and money, and you can fold the case out into a stand.

It’s well-padded too, for extra protection against scrapes and falls, and the only real downside is that it only comes in black.

4. Incipio DualPro Shine

Decent protection in a slim form factor

Colors: Black, Gold/Smoke, Silver/Smoke, White/Light Gray | Material: ABS polymer and TPE

Not too chunky

Decent protection

Cheap look

Middling price

The Incipio DualPro Shine delivers two layers of defense, with an impact resistant ABS polymer frame and a shock absorbing TPE inner core.

That makes it one of the more protective Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge cases around, but it’s also fairly slim, and has a certain amount of style, thanks to a brushed aluminum-effect finish, though sadly it’s still plastic in reality.

5. OtterBox Symmetry Case

Serious protection but a sleek design

Colors: Aqua Sky, Black, Glacier | Material: Polycarbonate

Keeps your phone protected

Sleek design

Pricey

Only three color choices

OtterBox is one of biggest names in cases, and the Symmetry case is one of its best, combining a surprisingly slim finish with serious protection.

During development, the case underwent over 238 hours of testing, across over 24 different tests, to ensure it was as durable and protective as possible.

The finished product will keep your S6 Edge safe from all but the worst drops and scrapes, while remaining fairly sleek and stylish, and allowing full access to the curved screen edges.

6. Official Samsung Clear View Cover Case

A clever screen cover that doesn't stop you using your phone

Colors: Silver, Blue, Gold, Green | Material: Plastic

Clever cover

Works as a mirror

Expensive

Hides your phone

Another official Samsung case, this one cleverly covers the screen while still letting you see the time and any notifications, thanks to its semi-transparent design.

Not only can you see your notifications, but interact with them, all without flipping the cover open, saving time and keeping your phone fully protected. The case is slim too, and even doubles as a mirror when the screen is off.

7. Ballistic Tough Jacket Case

Protection doesn't have to come at a cost

Colors: Black/White | Material: Polycarbonate and silicone

Lots of protection

Good value

Bulky

Only comes in one color

You don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot of protection, as the Ballistic Tough Jacket proves. The front, back and sides of your S6 Edge are fully protected by the cover, while raised lips prevent the screen from touching surfaces when laid flat.

The Ballistic case also promises drop protection from up to 6ft, and has an easy to grip design, so you’re less likely to drop your phone in the first place.