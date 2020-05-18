The best Memorial Day TV sales: 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and that means you can find record-low prices on a range of 4K TVs from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up the best Memorial Day TV sales which include brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



Our top TV picks include this best-selling Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99, a $60 price cut on the Insignia 43-inch Fire TV, and the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99.



If you're looking for a bigger screen size Best Buy has the Samsung 65-inch TV on sale for $499 and a $100 discount on the LG 65-inch smart 4K TV.



See more of Best Buy's top Memorial Day TV deals below and shop more bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales that are happening online.

Memorial Day TV deal of the week:

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

You can save $150 on the feature-packed Sony 49-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV.

View Deal

Memorial Day TV deals:

32-49 inch TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $170 $129.99 at Amazon

You can score a $40 price cut on the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV at Amazon. This smart TV has the Fire TV built in and works with Amazon Alexa - enabling voice control for your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic budget option, you can get the TCL 40-inch TV on sale for $189.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

You can save $150 on the feature-packed Sony 49-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV.

View Deal

50-59 inch TV deals

Hisense 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 50-inch TV on sale for $279.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your voice to change the channel, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330. The popular 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $998 $749.99 at Dell

Save $248 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Dell. The 4K Ultra HD features smart capabilities and offers a premium picture experience with bright colors and sharp contrasts. You'll also receive a $150 Dell Promo eGift Card with your purchase.

View Deal

60-70 inch TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $480 at Best Buy. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900F Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the top-rated Sony 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The X900F Series TV delivers a premium picture experience and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

See more of the best Memorial Day sales below that are happening online.

The best Memorial Day sales:

You can see our guide to the best Memorial Day sales 2020 and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.