Best Buy Labor Day TV deal: Sony's Bravia OLED TV gets a massive $600 price cut

The Labor Day sales event is just around the corner (September 6, to be exact), and Best Buy is kicking things off with incredible deals on premium OLED TVs.



Our favorite bargain from the bunch is this Sony 55-inch Bravia OLED TV that's on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,299.99). That's a massive $600 discount and the lowest price we've found for the A80J Series TV.

Labor Day OLED TV deal

Sony 55-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This Sony A80J OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99, thanks to today's massive $600 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and great sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.View Deal

This stunning 55-inch set has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. The A80J Series features a premium OLED panel within a cognitive processor XR which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The Sony OLED TV also features XR Trilumios Pro Color and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, so you're getting premium sound quality and intense colors and deep blacks. The smart TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the 55-inch OLED TV and a fantastic price for a premium OLED set. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Sony TV at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

