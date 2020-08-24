Best Buy bundles up Amazon Echo deals for massive savings this week

Best Buy is offering up massive Echo deals this week, bundling up for excellent value on high-end purchases. That means whether you're looking to add a few gadgets to your roster, or if you're going big on your smart home in 2020, there's loads of ways to save cash right now.

Best Buy's Amazon Echo deals are bundling hot items like the Echo Studio and the 2nd generation Echo Show with a free Philips Hue smart bulb and an Echo Show 5. That's an extra $104 worth of value included free - offers well worth exploring if you're making a bigger purchase this week. You'll find the Echo Studio package coming in at $199.99 this week, whereas the Echo Show offer comes in at $229.99.

These offers mean that you can essentially pick up the Echo Studio for just $95 - a stunning price well worth it if you're looking to pick up extra gadgets anyway. We're rounding up these Amazon Echo deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap Amazon Echo deals on TechRadar as well. Or, check out the latest Labor Day sales hitting the US right now.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Studio | Philips Hue smart bulb + Echo Show 5: $199.99 at Best Buy

There's an excellent Amazon Echo Studio bundle up for grabs at Best Buy right now. Alongside your high quality home smart speaker, you're also picking up a Philips Hue smart bulb and an Echo Show 5 for free - that's an extra $104 worth of value.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) | Philips Hue smart bulb + Echo Show 5: $229.99 at Best Buy

The second generation Amazon Echo Show is offering the same bundle deal. You're getting a smaller Echo Show 5 for free here, as well as a Philips Hue smart bulb - perfect if you want to kit out multiple rooms in the house.

More Amazon Echo deals

If you're looking for more smart home deals, you'll find plenty more Google Home sales and prices available right now. Plus, we're also rounding up the best robot vacuum deals and sales as well.