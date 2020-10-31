Best Buy Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals end tomorrow - hurry for lowest price yet on top headphones

Best Buy's first wave of Black Friday deals must come to an end tomorrow, which means this excellent price on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones is running out soon. We haven't ever seen our top rated headphones for 2020 sitting at just $278 before, with previous sales only dropping the price down to to $298. If you do miss out on this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, however, it's worth noting you can also pick them up at Amazon for the same price.
With top of the line active noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a whole host of extra features designed to make traveling, relaxing, or commuting easier there's some serious value packed into these (usually $349) headphones. These are qualities you just won't find in other headsets, with the Sony leading the pack on intuitive features like Speak to Chat - which pauses your music and lowers your ANC as soon as you start speaking.
You'll find more information on these Sony WH-1000XM4 deals cut just below, but we're also rounding up all the best Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar, including our guides for Amazon Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals that we'll keep updated daily with the latest and best tech discounts at either retailer.
Best Buy Black Friday headphone deals
Sony WH-1000XM4:
$349.99 $278 at Best Buy
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have dropped down to $278 for Best Buy's Black Friday deals this week. That's an excellent discount on the industry-leading headphones that only hit the shelves in August. Plus, it's the cheapest we've seen so far. Hurry, though, this offer will expire on Sunday.
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4:
$349.99 $278 at Amazon
Amazon has dropped the price of Techradar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, and this discount should stick around until Sunday. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal
More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals
You'll find more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals just below - with the lowest prices around in the US, UK, and Australia.
