Back to school deal: the Surface Pro 7 gets a $260 price cut at Best Buy

Back to school sales are in full swing and we've just spotted a fantastic deal on the versatile Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Right now, you can get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 on sale for just $699 (was $959). That's a massive $260 discount and the best price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 with black type cover on sale for $699. That's a massive $260 discount and the best deal you can find right now for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

View Deal

Perfect for students, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Surface Pro 7 at this price, so you should act fast before it's too late.

