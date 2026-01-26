Gmail spam filtering experienced a glitch on January 24, flooding inboxes with emails and spam warnings

Users were experiencing misclassified emails, additional spam warnings and delays

The issue has been fixed, but we still don't know what caused it

Google engineers had a busy weekend as they sought to fix an issue with how Gmail messages were being filtered and classified after inboxes went haywire on Saturday January 24.

Users reported receiving Primary, Social and Updates emails in their Primary inboxes with some spam messages even appearing as legitimate emails.

Many even reported delays in receiving some emails, which caused issues with email-based two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.

Gmail spam filtering issue is now fixed, Google confirms

"Gmail users might see banners indicating missing spam checks," a Google Workspace status update read.

The company identified that the issue started at 5:02am PT.

"Some Gmail users experienced a misclassification of emails in their inbox, additional spam warnings, and delays in receiving email," a separate update in the same thread detailed.

"We advise the users to be extra diligent in lieu of missing spam checks," the company was warning users at the peak of the incident.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gmail issue correlates with a spike in Gmail-related complaints on Downdetector, with one user summarizing their experience clearly: "Sudden influx of promo emails hitting my primary. All labeled as potential Spam."

Although the issue was marked as fixed with effect from 9:55pm PT, Google still hasn't confirmed the technical root cause, instead promising to deliver an incident analysis after the completion of its investigation.

Although the undisclosed cause looks to have been rectified, Google is still warning users that they may continue to receive misclassified emails, delays and erroneous spam warnings for a short while.

Google's advice concluded that its spam filtering tool should only be considered an aid. "we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders," a company spokesperson said to Engadget.

On a similar note, Google pulled Gmailify from its offerings earlier this month, removing the ability for third-party inboxes like Outlook to get Gmail's spam filtering tools outside of the native Gmail experience.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.