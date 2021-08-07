Back to school Apple sale: deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch and more

We're rounding up this weekend's best back to school Apple sales from Amazon, which include fantastic deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and the Apple Watch 6.

Some highlighted offers from Amazon include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $69 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $899 (was $999).



If you're a student looking for tablet deals, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for an all-time low of $299.99 (was $329) and a $60 discount on the Apple iPad Air.



See more of Amazon's best back to school Apple deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price, you like we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Back to school Apple deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199). View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro back in stock and on sale for $197. The wireless earbuds sold out during Prime Day and have been flashing in and out of stock as of late, so while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount and the best deal you can find right now.

iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a well-worn iPad deal by now, as we've been seeing this $30 discount on the 8th generation entry-level model for months. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been, and we don't expect to see a lower price any time soon.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329.99 when you apply the additional $16.22 savings at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the White Sport Band model.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - We've spotted the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for $519.99 at Amazon - $10 less than last week's sale price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - We have seen a $519 record low price on the iPad Air, but only for a very short period over Prime Day. Before that, this model rarely dropped below $550, which means a full $60 is an excellent offer. The 2020 iPad Air comes with 64GB of storage and includes Touch ID, Apple Pay, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon when you apply the additional $50 coupon code at checkout. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 15 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - MacBook deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model at Amazon, with a massive $1990 discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the lowest price we've seen. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

