Epic Apple deals: record-low prices on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more

If you're in the market for an Apple device, then today is your lucky day, thanks to the incredible deals we've spotted on some of Apple's best-selling devices. You can score record-low prices on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Pro M1.

Some highlighter offers include the Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $324 (was $399.99), the AirPods Pro down to $174 (was $249), which is the best deal we've seen all year, and the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for an all-time low price of $499.99 (was $599).



See more of today's best Apple deals below and keep in mind, stock moves fast when prices drop to all-time lows, so we recommend taking advantage of these incredible bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple Deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - We only see prices drop below this $115 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 (was $199).

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this new low price while you can.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $324.98 at Amazon

Save $74 - You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $324.98 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, stock is moving fast, and this deal only applies to the White, Navy, and Red sport band models.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Cellular): $499.99 $429 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has the 40mm Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for $429 - only $30 more than the record-low price. The Series 6 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - We've spotted the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 at Amazon - only $30 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Walmart

Save $30 - This is a well-worn iPad deal by now, as we've been seeing this $30 discount on the 8th generation entry-level model for months. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been, and Amazon currently has the tablet at full retail price.View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 - that's a new record-low price and $20 less than Prime Day's best-ever deal. The 2020 iPad Air tablet comes with 64GB of storage and includes Touch ID, Apple Pay, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon right now. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 15 hours of battery life.

View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - MacBook deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model at Amazon, with a massive $199 discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the lowest price we've seen. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

View Deal

More Apple deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and see the best cheap Apple Watch deals.

You can also learn more about the upcoming Labor Day sales event.