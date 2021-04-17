Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey Final 2021 online

The two most successful teams in Copa del Rey history are set to face off in the 2021 final at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville today - it's the men from Bilboa taking on Messi and co. Follow our guide to watch an Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream and catch the final, where it's being shown exclusively in the US on ESPN Plus.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream Date: Saturday, April 17 Kick-off time: 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Venue: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville (Spain) Live stream: exclusively on EPSN Plus (US)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that year's Copa del Rey had already taken place, with the Coronavirus-delayed 2020 final having only just taken place a fortnight ago. That match saw Athletic Club lose out to bitter rivals Real Sociedad 1-0 thanks to a second-half Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

The prospect of losing a second cup final within a month will be an unthinkable one for Bilbao boss Marcelino, particularly as their once promising season has petered out with what looks like being an underwhelming mid-table La Liga finish.

Barcelona come into the match having lost their first Liga match since December last weekend. That El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid looks likely to damage their title hopes, and boss Ronald Koeman will be looking to ensure that that loss doesn't' overshadow preparations for this crucial game.

The Catalans should nevertheless have enough to see off Athletic's challenge here and will be expected to seal their first - and likely only - piece of silverware of the season. Read on for how to watch an Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream and watch the Copa del Rey Final online today.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Copa del Rey in the US, and the great news is that every quarter-final match will be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Stateside.