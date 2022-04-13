Apple's Studio Display firmware update hints at an unreleased Mac mini

Audio player loading…

Apple’s new Studio Display update may have provided hints to the rumoured M2 Mac mini. For months it's been speculated that the Cupertino giant may update the Mac mini lineup, while also introducing the next generation of Apple Silicon. The company could also showcase the products during the upcoming WWDC that starts on June 6.

According to the report from 9to5Mac, the information was spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith in the firmware update of the Studio Display. The latter features an A13 Bionic chip which helps with image processing for the built-in camera as well as to control features such as Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

The developer has noticed references to a product that's marked as ‘Macmini10,1’ which apparently is a model ID not used for any of the existing Mac product lines. He goes on to add that the next Mac mini may feature either an M2, M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset.

Recently, Apple unveiled the M1 Ultra which combines two M1 Max chipsets and works in tandem with each other.

The new chipset is available Mac Studio which shares a similar design to the Mac mini but is larger in size due to the bigger thermal management system.

More info during WWDC

Even before Apple unveiled its original M1 chipset, rumours indicated that it would be launched during WWDC. However, the company launched the chipsets in November 2020 in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. However, could Apple change tack and showcase the new M2 Mac mini at the upcoming developer's conference?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had also previously hinted that Apple may announce two new Macs in June, which lines up with that theory.

Mac Pro may also be announced

During Apple’s March launch event where we saw the M1 Ultra officially introduced , the company ended with the note that the majority of the Mac products have transitioned to the M1 series of chipsets. Except one. This could potentially be the Mac Pro which is the only system that still runs on Intel’s Xeon processor.

If Apple was able to fuse together two separate M1 Max chips into one unit, there may already be plans to launch another larger chipset which could include two M1 Ultra SoCs for this powerhouse computer.