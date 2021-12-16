Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

Apple's best-selling and powerful MacBook Pro M1 has been flashing in and out of stock ever since Black Friday, but we've just spotted the laptop in stock and down to a record-low price at Amazon.



For a limited time, Amazon has Apple's MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $49 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $199 and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



This additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, and the Silver color is currently the only model in stock with an estimated delivery date of Monday, January 3. If you're looking for a MacBook that will ship in time for Christmas, Amazon has the 512GB version on sale for $1,349.99 (was $1,499.99).

MacBook Pro M1 deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.

More MacBook deals

