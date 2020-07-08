Apple's latest model AirPods hit lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to save on the latest model Apple AirPods, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has a killer deal on the 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case, which are on sale for $149.98 ($199). That matches the all-time low price we've seen for the truly wireless earbuds.



Amazon also has the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139 (was $159) and the all-new AirPods Pro marked down to $234 (from $249).



The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.



As we've mentioned, this not only a fantastic deal but also the lowest price we've found for the Apple earbuds. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $149.98. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.95 at Amazon

You can snag a $15 price cut on the 2019 AirPods Pro. While this deal might not seem that great, discounts on the AirPods Pro are rare. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.