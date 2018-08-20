Apple Watch 4 may have just been certified, suggesting it’s coming soon

We’re expecting to see the Apple Watch 4 this year, potentially as soon as September, and there’s now more evidence that it could be coming very soon, as it may have just been listed by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

While not mentioned by name, model numbers for six unknown ‘personal wearable electronic devices’ from Apple have been listed and they’re apparently running watchOS 5, as we’d expect.

The listing, spotted by Nashville Chatter, includes models A1975, A1976, A1977, A1978, A2007 and A2008.

These model numbers aren't associated with any known Apple Watch. Credit: EEC / Nashville Chatter

Six models isn't many

There’s no other information here, but being certified by the EEC suggests they will probably soon be going on sale, so a launch in early September alongside the iPhone 11 is quite likely.

As for the number of listed models, six might sound like a lot, but when you consider that there will presumably be at least two sizes offered and that some may come without LTE or be built from a different material, six doesn’t actually leave you with that many variations.

Indeed, if these are all the available models then there might be a smaller selection of Apple Watch 4 options than there is for the Apple Watch 3. We should know more soon.