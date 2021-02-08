Apple MacBook M1 deals return to lowest prices yet in both the US and UK

Apple MacBook M1 deals are incredibly popular right now - such is the power of these great new premium ultrabooks - but, almost astonishingly we've seen a return to the lowest prices yet on both the new MacBook Pro and Air in the first big discounts of 2021.

In the US, Amazon is currently offering up the 256GB variants of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 and Apple MacBook Air for $1,199 (was $1,299) and $949.99 (was $999) respectively. Both these discounts are relatively fresh, being posted last week, and see a return to the lowest prices we've seen yet on these stunning new models.

As you'd expect, you'll probably have to jump on these deals quickly if you're looking to secure these prices at Amazon. We've already seen immediate stock on the Pro 13 model vanish rapidly and that delivery date just keeps being stretched back further (although you can still order, or pick it up at B&H Photo for the same price if you'd prefer immediate delivery).

If you're shopping for MacBook deals in the UK, then you'll be well served by Amazon's latest price on the M1 Apple MacBook Pro 13 for £1,189 (was £1,299). Although this one's only £10 off the usual price we see these go for, it is in fact the lowest price yet in the UK on this new ultrabook. Unlike in the US as well, there's plenty of stock to go around right now on both colours too.

Regardless of whether you opt to go for that plush new MacBook Pro 13 or (relatively) inexpensive MacBook Air, both models come with that new M1 chip - a processor capable of excellent performance. With a stunning all-aluminum body and excellent displays too, they're also easily some of the best looking ultrabooks on the market right now.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Apple MacBook M1 deals in your region just below.

Apple MacBook M1 deals in the US

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Save $100 - This tasty price cut is a return to the lowest price we've seen yet on the new baseline M1 Apple MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD and the first big discount of 2021. Capable of putting out some serious performance, the new M1 MacBook Pro's are a fantastic choice for professionals and ultrabook aficionados alike. Note - stock has taken a hit at Amazon this past weekend, but if you don't want to wait for delivery you can buy this MacBook deal at B&H Photo for the same price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Also returning to its lowest price ever this week is the new Apple MacBook M1 - a fantastic, dare we say, good value lightweight ultrabook that's great for those who value portability. Alongside the new M1 chip, you're getting a stunning 13.3-inch display, all-aluminum chassis, and a very respectable 18-hours of battery life.View Deal

Amazon - see all of today's MacBook deals and other sales on Apple devices

- see all of today's MacBook deals and other sales on Apple devices B&H Photo - price matching on Apple Macbook M1 deals today

Apple MacBook M1 deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 256GB): £1,299 £1,189 at Amazon

Save £110 - Unlike in the US, we've seen the 256GB MacBook Pro M1 hover around this price for some time in the UK, although a further £10 discount from Amazon has just brought it down to its lowest price ever. Though still pricey, the M1 MacBook Pro's are easily some of the most powerful laptops on the market right now - especially for design work and productivity.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 512GB): £1,249 £1,149.97 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Most retailers in the UK are offering up a nice discount on the 512GB M1 MacBook Air right now but John Lewis takes the crown for value with its fantastic extended warranty. The retailer also runs a trade-in program that could potentially score you up to £450 off your new MacBook if you're handing over an old machine, another good reason to check out John Lewis.View Deal

Amazon - see all of today's best prices on M1 Apple MacBook's

- see all of today's best prices on M1 Apple MacBook's John Lewis - extended warranties, plus trade-ins on MacBook deals

If you'd like to read a little bit more about these awesome laptops, you can head on over to our main best MacBook deals article for specs, prices, and a model comparison. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, our best cheap laptop deals article is perfect for those on a budget.