Apple deals: the Apple TV 4K gets a rare price cut in Walmart's latest sale

We've just spotted one of the rarest Apple deals around - a $30 price cut on the latest Apple TV 4K at Walmart for $149.99 - a device that's barely ever been discounted since its 2017 launch.

The Apple TV 4K is Apple's latest streaming device, and as the name would suggest, it's the one you're going to want to get if you've got that big juicy 4K TV sitting in your living room. Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video are all supported, but, unlike most cheap streaming devices, the Apple 4K TV has both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it a great pairing with a premium OLED or QLED TV.

Aside from being an excellent streamer for high-quality movies and shows, the Apple 4K TV device also comes with a few nice little bonuses that make it particularly great for those who already have a number of Apple devices. With Siri and AirPlay both fully embedded in this device, not only have you got great voice assistant support, but you're fully able to stream content directly from your other Apple devices directly through to your TV.

Apple Arcade is also built into this device - although remember this operates as a separate subscription of $4.99 a month, so you'll have to pay extra if you're looking to play those games via your Apple TV 4K after a 3-month free trial period.

