AMD's 50th Anniversary Ryzen 7, Radeon VII parts paint your PC red

AMD's 50th anniversary is right around the corner, with May 1 being the official date. But, AMD has given gamers a couple reasons to celebrate early, as it has confirmed the release of special anniversary editions of it's Radeon VII graphics card and it's popular Ryzen 7 2700X CPU.

Both pieces of hardware are available right now, but will only be up for sale for a limited time.

Along with some incentives, both the Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII anniversary editions come with price tags that match the standard editions. So, customers won't be paying any extra to get these parts and celebrate AMD's birthday.

Design changes and perks

The anniversary models are called the "Gold Edition," as AMD is celebrating it's Golden Anniversary (50th). Though gold is in the name, there's little gold about the products beyond the packaging.

The Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition has AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su's signature imprinted on the cover. Though, that won't be so visible when the CPU is slapped onto a motherboard and covered with thermal paste and a cooling system. The CPU costs $329 (about £255, AU$470) in the US, but is also available in from physical and online retailers throughout the Americas, Europe, Greater China and the Asia Pacific region.

The Radeon VII Gold Edition, meanwhile, takes the gray metal cooling shroud of the the Radeon VII and replaces it with a bold red shroud that Team Red fans will likely appreciate. It will sell for $699 (about £540, AU$990) in the US, and is available at AMD.com.

While AMD has made no mention of whether these are specially binned models that have higher overclocking potential, AMD is bundling them with some gaming goodies. Customers who buy them by June 8 will get a code for a free copy of the recent zombie shooter World War Z on PC as well as a free copy of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition with all the perks (a Year 1 Season Pass included) that brings, as well as some in-game accessories.

Customers will also get an AMD50 sticker with Dr. Lisa Su's signature and a coupon for an anniversary t-shirt.

Special discounts on AMD products will also be available from April 29 to June 8. AMD has said some products will be up to $150 off at Best Buy in the US starting May 1.