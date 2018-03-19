AMD Ryzen Threadripper is seeing its best deals since Black Friday

AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are seeing such dramatic discounts that you might say they’re on a Threadripper tear – and immediately apologize for such a ridiculous pun.

Several deals on AMD’s high-end desktop chips including the Threadripper 1920X is now retailing for $670.

That’s a pretty dramatic discount from the 12-core chip original $749 (£689, AU$1,099) price. Meanwhile, the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X could be had for roughly $430, which is again a steal compared to its original $549 (£375, AU$630) price.

What’s more impressive is the fact that these sale prices aren’t far off from the deep discounts we saw on Black Friday. Of course, with rumors of Threadripper 2nd generation looming over the horizon, these super sales on existing chips shouldn’t surprise us.

Ryzen savings

AMD mainline of chips also look like they’re steadily dropping in value on the retail market.

Multiple chips are dropping below their already lowered market value, an AMD move to make existing Ryzen processors even more affordable alongside the announcement of Ryzen 2nd generation. Though not as dramatic as the sale on Threadripper chips, there are several notable discounts below.

It's a great time to pick up deals on Ryzen processors, but with a few of them already being replaced by AMD's first Ryzen APUs plus Ryzen 2nd generation processors rumored to launch on April 19th, you might be better off waiting a little longer.