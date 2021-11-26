Trending

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is already discounted for Black Friday 2021

This ereader is only a few months old

(Image credit: Future)

The latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite was only launched in September this year, but we're already seeing discounts that bring the price near to $100 or £100 for the latest ereader.

Below you'll find some of our favorite picks of the best Kindle Black Friday deals right now, but it's not just about the Paperwhite 2021. We've seen discounts on the standard Kindle, the Oasis and on the Paperwhite model from 2018.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 $104.99 at Amazon
Save $35 – The newest Kindle Paperwhite just got its first ever price cut in the US, and it brings the ereader down to just above $100. If you're after the most high-tech Paperwhite product there has been, this is the deal to get this Black Friday.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £104.99 at Amazon
Save £25 – This is the first-ever price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite - and it's only been available to buy since the end of October. This new version offers an improved reading experience thanks to the 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and thinner bezels. Frequent readers will see the value in paying a premium for these features.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is so new that we haven't even had the opportunity to review this ereader. If it's anything like the 2018 edition, it's likely this will be a top choice for a Kindle product.

The upgrades are minimal from older Paperwhite models, so it's likely not worth upgrading unless you have a much older Kindle or you're looking to jump up to the Paperwhite range.

Either that, or you may be buying your first ever ereader. If that's the case, you'll likely want a discount on your Kindle Paperwhite, so go for this deal above to get the best price this Black Friday.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2018 Black Friday deals

Kindle Paperwhite 2018: $129.99

Kindle Paperwhite 2018: $129.99 $84.99 at Best Buy
Save $45 - Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $85. That's a massive $45 discount and only $15 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Kindle Paperwhite 2018: £119.99

Kindle Paperwhite 2018: £119.99 £74.99 at Amazon
Save £45 – Now the new 2021 model is available, the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced to its lowest ever price. It has a smaller screen, thicker bezels and shorter battery life (still six weeks), but at £30 less than the new Paperwhite's deal price it's worth considering if you're a lighter reader or have a smaller budget.

Other Kindle deals right now

Amazon Kindle: $89.99

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $40 – This matches the cheapest price we've ever seen for the standard Kindle model. If you're after the cheapest ereader from Amazon, this is the one you should go for now there's $40 off. We don't expect to see any further discounts to this model over Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99

Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $50 – The Kindle Kids edition is similar to the standard model, but it comes in a protective case (with a variety of colors) as well as including Amazon Kids+ for a year. If you've got a little one who wants to read more, the Kindle Kids could be the best route to go for them.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: $249.99

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon
Save $85 – Only buy the top-end Kindle if you're a true bookworm, but this is the very best of the range if you're looking for something you'll be using every single day. This is for the 8GB version that comes with a metal design, a 7-inch display and an adjustable warm light display.

Need more storage? 32GB is down to $194.99

Kindle: £69.99

Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon
Save £20 – This matches the cheapest price ever for the standard Kindle model. It's a basic but capable ereader at a budget price with enough storage for thousands of books at once.

Amazon Kindle Kids: £99.99

Amazon Kindle Kids: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £40 – Have a little one who wants to read more? The Amazon Kindle Kids may be the best option for you, and it's now £40 off. It features a 6-inch E Ink display, a year of Amazon Kid+ subscription and a choice of four cases to protect the device from drops.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: £229.99

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon
Save £60 – The top-end Kindle is for true ebook worms who want to make the most of their ereader experience. This Black Friday you can get £60 off the device with a 7-inch 300ppi display that is waterproof and comes with a warm light screen that makes reading in the dark that touch easier.

Need more storage? 32GB is down to £199.99

More Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021 below.

James Peckham
James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar, and he has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more. He has also worked on other leading tech brands, such as T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as appearing as an expert on TV and radio for the BBC and other publications. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest smartphone news.
