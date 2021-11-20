Amazon's Kindle is now under $50 in the Black Friday deals

The Amazon Kindle is back down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday 2021, and we would be really surprised if we see it drop any lower during this year's big sales period.

Below you'll find our pick of the best Kindle Black Friday deals right now, but there's also an offer on the same product in its Kids Edition form. Go for that if you're looking to pick up an ereader for your child.

Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – This matches the cheapest price we've ever seen for the standard Kindle model. If you're after the cheapest ereader from Amazon, this is the one you should go for now there's $40 off. We don't expect to see any further discounts to this model over Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – The Kindle Kids edition is similar to the standard model, but it comes in a protective case (with a variety of colors) as well as including Amazon Kids+ for a year. If you've got a little one who wants to read more, the Kindle Kids could be the best route to go for them.

The Amazon Kindle reached the price of $49.99 earlier in November, but it soon went back up to its full price of $89.99. In previous years we have seen it drop to $60, but earlier this month was the first time it broke the $50 barrier.

We expect this deal to remain throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, but it may be limited stock, so if you want to get the ereader for this price it could be better to buy now rather than wait.

The other product above is the Kindle Kids edition, which is the same ereader but comes in a protective case that should help the product survive those inevitable drops and scratches.

You also get a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+ that gives you access to a variety of books, as well as movies, TV shows and apps that you can use on other products.

More Amazon Kindle deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Kindle below.

More Black Friday deals in the US