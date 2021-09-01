Amazon sale slashes the M1 MacBook Air to $849.99 – the lowest price ever

Upgrade your machine and save money with this incredible deal we've spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the M1 MacBook Air on sale for $849.99 when you apply the additional $100 discount at checkout. That's a total savings of $150 and the lowest price we've found for the powerful 13-inch laptop.

MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - You can get the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $849.99 when you apply the additional $100 savings at checkout. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the compact laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive 18 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the 2020 MacBook Air and a fantastic price for a powerful laptop. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

