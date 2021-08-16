Amazon Echo deals: Echo Show drops to record low prices

If you’re looking for a new smart home device, Amazon has returned a range of Echo Show devices to their record low prices this week. You'll find the Amazon Echo Show and Dot with discounts of up to 44% off right now, with the smart displays offering some of their best prices yet.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) has had a fair few discounts since its release in 2019 but the current $35 price cut is the best deal we have seen (now $44.99, was $79.99).

However, Amazon released a newer version of their smallest smart display, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), earlier this year. We haven’t seen the cost fall from the release price of $84.99 until now. The $30 price cut leaves the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at a record low price of $54.99.

If you’re looking for a slightly bigger smart display, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is also at a record low price of $99.99. This is the first price cut we have seen since the release of the Echo Show 8 earlier this year and it's a good one. $30 has been slashed from the original $129.99 price, saving you an impressive 23% on the latest device in the Echo Show 8 range.

While not technically at its lowest price ever, this week's Echo deals are also hitting the Echo Dot smart speaker. You'll find it for $34.99 right now, $15 off that $49.99 MSRP. That price has dropped as low as $29.99 in the past, so you're only spending an extra $5 more than the record here.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Amazon Echo Dot has only ever been $5 cheaper, which makes this 30% discount at Amazon well worth a look. This model has only hit $40 since Prime Day, so if you missed out on discounts earlier in the year you've got another chance to save this week.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): $79.99. $44.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - The 2019 Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently on sale at Amazon for just $44.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this display drop to and we’ve not seen this $35 saving since February. This deal is currently available in both black and silver colors so if you’re looking for a small stylish smart home display, you’ll want to bag this bargain before it’s too late.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $30- The all-new 2021 Echo Show 5 is now on sale for just $54.99. This is an impressive $30 saving on this latest device and it’s also the first discount we’ve seen since its release in June. This affordable 5-inch smart display offers a new improved camera, which means video call quality is a step up from its predecessor. This deal is available in 3 different colors including the new stylish blue color and only $10 more than the 2019 model- it’s a great offer.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30- Amazon has just dropped the price of the brand new Echo Show 8 to just $99.99. This is the first time we’ve seen the new device featured in the sale and it’s a great opportunity to bag the all-new smart home display for under $100. With a superior 13MP camera and faster processor, the 8-inch Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is a great step up from the 1st gen. If you’re looking for a new smart home display with all of the latest Alexa features, then it’s worth checking out this Echo Show 8 deal.



More Amazon Echo Show deals

We're rounding up all the best Amazon Echo prices and deals so you don't have to.