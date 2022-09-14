Amazfit launches premium range GTR 4 with an attractive Rs 1700 discount

Audio player loading…

Amazfit has brought its new flagship smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 4, to India. The new model comes with a circular design and sports a 1.43" always-on AMOLED color touchscreen of 466x466-pixel resolution protected by tempered glass. It's covered with an anti-fingerprint coating and surrounded by an anti-glare bezel. It also debuts the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 for optimized user experience.

The company said Amazfit GTR 4 has been built with dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology, and also supports five satellite positioning systems (with a 6th being added in an upcoming firmware update) and can be used to track users’ real-time GPS movement. In future, users will also be able to import route files and navigate them in real-time, directly on the display.

Amazfit GTR 4: Features

With a design inspired by modern sports cars, the Amazfit GTR 4 has a 1.43" HD AMOLED display and offers 200+ watch face selections with matching always-on displays. The new smartwatch from the Chinese brand is meant for a lot of fitness and sports activities. The Amazfit GTR 4 comes with more than 150 sports modes, including many kinds of walking, running, cycling, and swimming modes.

The Amazfit GTR 4 can automatically recognize 15 strength training exercises (increasing to 25 exercises after an upcoming update), along with eight sports movements. Personalized templates for interval training for 10 different sports can be created directly on the watch display, and the PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm will provide performance data like VO2 Max after any workout is completed.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is also introducing the brand’s self-developed BioTracker 4.0PPG biometric optical sensor. The Amazfit GTR 4 will also broadcast real-time sports mode data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user’s bluetooth headphones.

Moving on to battery life, the Amazfit GTR 4 can last for 14 days with typical usage, and the smartwatch comes with upgraded 'Battery Saver Mode' that enables continued use of features like sports modes, measurement of health metrics, basic sleep monitoring, and more, while conserving power for extended usage.

Amazon Alexa is featured in the smartwatch as a quick-access widget on one of the downloadable watch faces. The smartwatch also features an offline voice assistant, which can be used for tasks like opening a sports mode via voice control. Users can even receive and answer bluetooth phone calls using the built-in microphone and speaker. Thanks to the built-in speaker, the smartwatch can store music for independent playback, as well as be used to control the music on the user’s mobile phone via bluetooth.

Amazfit’s Zepp OS operating system has been upgraded. Also, the downloadable mini apps has also added 'Baby Records', which allows users to record their baby’s sleep and feeding times, plus two brand-new downloadable games, along with the GoPro and Home Connect third-party apps.

Amazfit GTR 4: Pricing, offers and availability

The smartwatch comes in two stunning colours including Superspeed Black, and Racetrack Grey.

Amazfit GTR 4 will be available on Flipkart and Amazfit’s official website. (The introductory sale page on both the sites has not gone live till the moment of writing). The company will provide a limited quantity of straps as a gift on the purchase of GTR 4. Apart from this, Flipkart has announced a quiz event in which the participants will have to answer simple questions and the 20 lucky winners will get a chance to win the Amazfit GTR 4.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is available for Rs 15,299 which is inclusive of bank offers and the sale begins September 15, at 12 p.m. After the sale offer, the smartwatch will retail for Rs 16,999.