Airtel, BSNL launch new plans to take on Reliance Jio

Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited have recently launched new plans to compete against Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. While Airtel’s plan is already available in most circles, BSNL’s plan will be available soon.

Before we begin with these new offers from Airtel and BSNL, let’s take a look at what Reliance Jio is offering. Under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, the company provides 84GB 4G data with unlimited local and STD voice calls, SMSs and access to Jio’s suite of apps for Rs. 399 with a validity of 84 days.

Apart from this, the company has a Rs. 309 plan that offers the same benefits but the validity has been brought down to 56 days. Both the plans come with an FUP of 1GB per day, after which the speeds are reduced to 128Kbps.

Coming to BSNL, the state run telecom operator has announced a new Rs. 429 plan whereby users will get 90GB data and unlimited voice calls for a period of 90 days. After 90 days, voice calls will be charged at 50 paise/min and on-net and off-net SMSs will be charged at 25 paise and 35 paise respectively for the next 90 days.

So, while the plan’s validity is 180 days, data and free voice calls are limited to the first 90 days only, after which, users will continue to enjoy discounted voice calls and SMSs for the next 90 days.

Coming to Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator has announced various plans starting from Rs. 8 to Rs. 399 in India. The Rs. 399 plan directly competes with Reliance Jio’s offer and provides 84GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls with a validity of 84 days.

Let’s take a look at the newly announced plans from Airtel.

Rs. 8

Benefit: Local + STD calls @ 30 paise/minute

Validity: 56 days

Rs. 40

Benefit: Rs. 35 talk time

Validity: Unlimited

Rs. 60

Benefit: Rs. 58 talk time

Validity: Unlimited

Rs. 149

Benefit: Unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls and 2GB 4G data

Validity: 28 days

Rs. 199

Benefit: Unlimited local mobile calls and 1GB 2G / 3G / 4G data

Validity: 28 days

Rs. 349

Benefit: Unlimited voice calls and 28GB 4G data (1GB/day)

Validity: 28 days

Rs. 399

Benefit: Unlimited voice calls and 84GB 4G data (1GB/day)

Validity: 84 days