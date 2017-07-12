Jio's new unlimited plan comes with 3 months validity

As Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer comes to an end, the company now with more than 112 million Indian subscribers is looking for ways to retain its customer base. In doing so, the newest entrant in the telecom industry of the country has revamped its earlier offers and launched some new ones. Reliance Jio has unveiled a new Rs 399 plan along with revamping it's older Rs 309 plan. Along with this, the company has also released a new Every Day More Value (EDMV) plans which will give users 20 percent more value than competitors.

A Reliance Jio user on recharging with Rs 399 will get 84GB of data for 84 days at 1GB per day data cap. Along with this, as the company had promised earlier, all calls and SMSs on Jio network will be free of cost.

The Rs 309 plan which users had subscribed to back in April has now been modified a little bit. The plan now comes with a lesser validity and data limit. If a user opts for the Rs 309 plan, they will get 56GB of data for two months at 1GB data cap per day.

Along with this, Reliance Jio has also changed the validity and data limit on its Rs 509 plan which came with a 3-month validity earlier. Now, users recharging with Rs 509 will get 2GB of data per day until 56 days.

Reliance Jio has also introduced a plan of Rs 349 which gives 20 GB of data to users for 56 days without any daily limit. A Rs 999 plan will also provide 90GB of data to users for 90 days.

These plans will be applicable to new as well as old Reliance Jio subscribers.