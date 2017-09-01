Airtel offers 84GB 4G data, unlimited calls for Rs. 399

Since Reliance Jio’s commercial launch, data prices have come down in India and other telecom operators have been announcing various offers to retain customers. India’s largest telecom operator, Airtel has now come up with a new plan to counter Reliance Jio’s offers.

Reliance Jio is currently offering 84GB 4G data with unlimited local and STD voice calls, SMSs and access to Jio’s suite of apps for Rs. 399 with a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, the company has a Rs. 309 plan that offers the same benefits but the validity has been brought down to 56 days. Both the plans come with an FUP of 1GB per day, after which the speeds are reduced to 128Kbps.

To counter this, Airtel has also launched a Rs. 399 plan and under this, customers will get 84GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls for 84 days. The daily data usage is restricted to 1GB per day. While Reliance Jio provides free SMSs and waives roaming charges, Airtel has decided to keep charging for these services for now.

Apart from this, Airtel is also offering a Rs. 349 pack wherein users will get 28GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls with a validity of 28 days. Recharging with this plan makes no sense because just by adding Rs. 50 more and recharging with the Rs. 399 plan, you can increase the validity by 56 days.

Vodafone recently launched a Rs. 349 plan, under which users will get 1GB / day 4G or 3G data along with free unlimited voice calls to any network for 28 days. Like Airtel, Vodafone is also not providing free SMSs.