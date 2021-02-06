Hurry! The AirPods Pro drop to $179.98 in epic Presidents' Day deal at Amazon

Presidents' Day sales have arrived, and we've spotted an incredible deal on the best-selling AirPods Pro at Amazon. Right now, you can get Apple's AirPods Pro on sale for $179.98 (was $249). That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $10 more than the all-time low Black Friday price.
If you're looking for more Presidents' Day sales on AirPods, Amazon also has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case marked down to $110 and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $159.98.
AirPods Pro Presidents' Day deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $179.98 at Amazon
Save $69 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179.98 - only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.
The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.
As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the AirPods and only $10 more than the all-time low price. We don't know how long this epic Presidents' Day deal will last, so we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.
More Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case
$159 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $39 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $119.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case:
$199 $159.98 at Amazon
Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.
