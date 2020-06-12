Adobe's new Photoshop Camera app is now available on iOS and Android for free

Back in November 2019 (remember that time?), Adobe unleashed a full version of Photoshop for iPad, then let us know it was working on a new smartphone app called Photoshop Camera.

That app is now ready and available to download from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, although only a few Android handsets are supported at launch, namely the latest Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and OnePlus phones.

Despite its name, Photoshop Camera has very little to do with the image editing platform. Instead, it uses Adobe's Sensei technology to identify scenes in a photo (like the sky) and apply suitable filters to add a splash of creativity to your smartphone snaps.

All you have to do is aim your camera at your subject (or the scene you're shooting) and choose a filter. When aimed at the sky, for instance, the app automatically adds a filter to change the look of your image, including moving elements likes shooting stars.

The app also works for images saved on your handset's photo library, automatically applying filters it presumes are appropriate.

Unleash your creativity

Photoshop Camera has clearly been designed for the social media generation and selfie taker. The filters and custom lenses are elaborate and some of them are incredibly impressive, rivaling some of the best camera effects on Instagram and Snapchat.

It's not just about adding filters to your photos; some basic editing options are also available on board, like the ability to adjust exposure, contrast and saturation. However, it's clear from the get-go that the app was designed more to add effects than make small edits to your images.

The moment you open the app, Photoshop Camera analyses the scene and instantly adds enhancements (like adjusting dynamic range and tonality) while you're still framing the shot, doing the same for existing images you've got saved on your phone.

Photoshop Camera's aim, according to Adobe, is to offer easy-to-use products to people who find editing software like Photoshop and Lightroom intimidating, then gradually giving them the confidence to move to the company's paid apps.

There's no doubt the app is a lot of fun, even though there are only a handful of filters to choose from at launch. Adobe says more effects will be added over time, including some made in collaboration with other artists (like the Billie Eilish one already available on the app).