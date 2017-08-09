Acer Spin 1 price cut is a sweet back to school deal of the day

Out looking for those serious back to school laptop deals to get a new laptop for college? Well, we've found a pretty sweet discount on a mighty versatile Acer laptop.

As of this writing, Acer is selling its Acer Spin 1, an 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop, for a cool $50 off in the US. So, why is 50 bucks off a tablet a big deal?

Well, because this laptop packs a Full HD, 1080p touchscreen backed by a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor at up to 2.4GHz paired with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB solid-state drive.

Sweetening the pot, Acer touts a 9-hour battery life for the Spin 1, and has also thrown in a year-long subscription to Microsoft Office 365. Still don't think this is a big deal?

(Editor's Note: better prices below may point to refurbished products.)

Then, how about when we tell you that this device normally goes for $319, getting you this surprisingly strong budget 2-in-1 for just $269 on Amazon?