Fitbit price cut: deals on the Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 3 and Ionic smartwatch

Summer is just around the corner, and if you're looking to get in shape, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion. Luckily, Best Buy is slashing the price on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers.



For a limited time, you can get the Fitbit Versa on sale for $149.95. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.

Best Buy also has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 and the Ionic smartwatch on sale for $205.



The Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. It includes an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.



Best Buy is offering free shipping on all orders, and depending on your location, you can also select curbside pickup. This means you can choose the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Fitbit deals:

