Father's Day Fitbit sale: the Fitbit Versa 2 gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy

Just in time for Father's Day, Best Buy has the best-selling Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $149.95. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed activity tracker. Best Buy also has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 and a $70 price cut on the Ionic smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The water-resistant smartwatch includes an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also a great gift idea for dad. If you want to shop more offers, you can also see our list of the best Father's Day sales that are happening now.

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $149.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Ionic Watch: $249.95 $179.95 at Best Buy

A great alternative to the Apple Watch, you can save $70 on the Fitbit Ionic watch at Best Buy. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology and tracks 24/7 heart rate, activity, sleep, and more.

If you're interested in other Fitbit discounts, check out the best cheap Fitbit sale prices and deals that are currently available.