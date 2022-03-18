8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (March 18)

Audio player loading…

We’ve been publishing these weekly streaming lists for some time now, but this particular edition is hands-down the most jam-packed yet. Honestly, there’s no way anyone can hope to watch everything included below (not even the TechRadar entertainment team, as hard as we'll try...).

Not only have we had to stretch our usual seven entries to eight, but this might also be the first time that new projects from Netflix , Prime Video , Disney Plus , Apple TV Plus , Hulu and HBO Max all feature together in the same list – and we haven’t even included the arrival of new series DMZ and Minx on the latter platform. That's how stacked this week's new releases roster is looking.

Below, then, you’ll find our pick of the eight (!) biggest new movies and TV shows available to watch on streaming services this March weekend.

Nightmare Alley (Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu)

Headlining this week’s arrivals is Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, which comes to Disney Plus in the UK (having already dropped on HBO Max and Hulu in the US) less than two months after its theatrical debut.

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the movie follows a drifter, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who cosies up to a psychic (Cate Blanchett) and her husband (David Strathairn) while working at a carnival – only to use the powers learned from the former to swindle the elite and wealthy.

Sure, that premise sounds a little… strange (perhaps explaining why the film struggled so much at the global box office), but Nightmare Alley was nonetheless near-universally praised by both critics and those who did catch it in theaters. It's also up for a few Academy Awards, which should speak to its quality. Either way, expect the unexpected from this one.

Now available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu in the US, and on Disney Plus in the UK.

Deep Water (Hulu, Prime Video)

Arriving after the off-screen split of its on-screen co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (having originally been slated for theatrical release in 2020), Deep Water comes to Prime Video and Hulu with a healthy dose of celebrity gossip in tow.

The first film in two decades from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, this one is another psychological thriller – based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel – that follows a husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a costly divorce. When her lovers begin to go missing, though, he (unsurprisingly) becomes a prime suspect.

Affleck played a similar role in 2014’s Gone Girl, so fans of Gillian Flynn’s twisty crime caper should find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Prime Video in the UK.

WeCrashed (Apple TV Plus)

Landing on Apple TV Plus just weeks after the release of Showtime’s The Battle for Uber (which chronicles the rise and fall of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick), WeCrashed depicts the similarly stark downfall of WeWork boss Adam Neumann.

Jared Leto plays Neumann – alongside Anne Hathaway as his wife and company co-founder Rebekah – in this eight-episode series adapted from the Wondery podcast of the same name by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

The first three episodes are available to stream today, with the remaining five arriving in weekly instalments every Friday. Fans of The Social Network, take note – WeCrashed tells an equally damning (but perhaps lesser known) tale of technological innovation and corporate betrayal.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Windfall (Netflix)

Potentially one of the biggest new Netflix movies of the year, Windfall stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons as a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed by a hapless burglar (Jason Segel).

Netflix describes this one as a "Hitchcockian thriller," so we're expecting Windfall to play more like a psychological drama than its comedic premise first suggests, and early critical reactions suggest the movie ends up being an interesting commentary on class division in America.

With The Adam Project already out and sitting pretty as the most popular movie on Netflix right now, we’re expecting the streamer’s latest feature to find an instant audience.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Top Boy season 2 (Netflix)

One of the most underrated Netflix series (despite finding popularity in the UK), Top Boy returns for its long-awaited second season this weekend.

We say second season, but this is actually the show’s fourth outing. Top Boy seasons 1 and 2 aired on UK broadcaster Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, respectively, before Netflix rebooted the show (for a third season) in 2019, albeit without the numerical title.

In any case, new episodes of the acclaimed series will find Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson) and Jamie (Micheal Ward) crossing UK county and country lines to preserve the supremacy of London’s fictional Summerhouse estate. Expect brawn and bullets aplenty.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Cheaper by the Dozen (Disney Plus)

Scrubs’ Zach Braff and America's Got Talent’s Gabrielle Union lead this remake of beloved 2003 (and 1950) comedy Cheaper by the Dozen, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Those familiar with the original movie’s premise will know the score here: a couple struggle to maintain their family business while also raising 10 (not 12) unruly children. This version is a little different in that said children come from the couple’s previous (and various) marriages, and subjects such as bullying and racism are touched upon (where they weren’t before) – but viewers should expect more of the same family fun from Disney’s latest re-telling.

As you’d expect from a film of this kind, early criticism has been decidedly mixed, but we imagine Cheaper by the Dozen isn’t the sort of movie one watches for deep intellectual stimulation.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Master (Prime Video)

If you’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of Jordan Peele’s Nope , Prime Video’s latest thriller, Master, should tide you over nicely.

The debut feature from emerging writer-director Mariama Diallo, this one tells the story of three Black women at a prestigious New England university – professors Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) and freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) – who are left are shaken by a racist attack against a student on campus.

Master proved the subject of exciting buzz when it premiered at Sundance festival earlier in 2022, earning comparisons to Peele's 2017 horror, Get Out. The Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus describes the movie as “didactic rather than truly suspenseful” but an “impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind.”

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Human Resources (Netflix)

Given how well the adult animated comedy series has performed for Netflix during its five-season run, it’s no surprise to see a Big Mouth spin-off show – Human Resources – land on the streamer this weekend.

Featuring the voices of Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Thandie Newton, Bobby Cannavale and many more, the new series “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and other creatures that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.”

Not sold yet? Human Resources has been praised for being more thoughtful – and definitely more raunchy – than its predecessor, so returning fans will likely find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Netflix.