4th of July sales: MacBook Pro and Air deals offer fantastic price cuts this weekend

The 4th of July sales are here, and they're bringing some fantastic MacBook deals with them. Whether you're after the turbo-powered 2020 MacBook Air or you want to enjoy even bigger savings on the latest MacBook Pros, this weekend's sales are bringing prices down on everything from entry-level configurations to some of the most powerful builds available.

You'll find most of these MacBook deals come from Amazon this weekend, with B&H Photo picking up the slack where stock has given out on the former. With Amazon's propensity for price-matching the cheapest competitor, you can feel pretty safe in the knowledge that you're getting the best 4th of July MacBook sales available right now.

We're seeing prices starting at just $899 right now, and that's on an excellent 256GB 2020 MacBook Air. However, if you're playing with a bit more budget you'll also find a $100 saving on the 512GB MacBook Pro as well. Shopping further up the price scale, and the biggest saving in this weekend's MacBook deals belongs to the 16-inch Pro. You'll find $300 chopped off the super premium 1TB model, or the slightly cheaper 512GB version available for $2,149.

We don't know if these Fourth of July MacBook sales will last beyond the weekend, and they're certainly proving popular already. That means we wouldn't wait too long if you see a deal you like. Not sold on this selection of offers? We're also rounding up more 4th of July sales right here on TechRadar, or you can also check out the best MacBook sales available across the web.

The best 4th of July MacBook deals this weekend

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop - 256GB | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air offers one of the best value Apple laptops right now - and with an extra $100 discount at Amazon, that value just gets better. There's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside here - far more power than the 2019 equivalent.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop - 512GB | $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

You can also save $100 on the bigger 512GB version of the Air in this weekend's 4th of July MacBook sales. That means plenty more space, perfect if you're using your new laptop for heavier tasks.

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB | $1,499 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

The older 2019 MacBook Pro is well worth it if you're after a cheaper MacBook deal but don't want to compromise on power. There's an i5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to play with. Plus, you're saving $300 at Amazon in the 4th of July sales this weekend.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop | i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB | $1,499 $1,399 at B&H Photo

Or, you can spend just $200 more and score a brand new Pro 13 - doubling your storage to 512GB. If you're picking up a MacBook Pro for more demanding workflows, this might be the better option. This deal is also available at Amazon, but doesn't ship until August.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop | i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB | $2,399 $2,149 at Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also taking part in this year's 4th of July MacBook sales, and there's some incredible power on offer. Amazon has discounted the hexa-core i7 processor version also bringing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to the party by $250 this week.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop | i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB | $2,799 $2,499 at B&H Photo

If you need some serious power, look no further. There's an octa-core i9 processor in here with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD to back it up. Plus, Radeon Pro graphics will make media editing a blitz on this machine. Not only that, but you can pick up this premium build for $300 off at B&H Photo in its 4th of July sales.

More MacBook deals

